Larissa Bridge Appointed CEO Of Home In Place New Zealand

Not-for-profit community housing provider Home in Place has announced the appointment of Larissa Bridge as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Larissa brings more than 20 years of experience in property management, leadership, and community housing to her role, including a strong track record of delivering significant outcomes for vulnerable communities.

Previously, Larissa served as Chief Operating Officer of Home in Place’s Specialist Services Unit in Newcastle, Australia, where she led the organisation’s efforts to become the largest provider of Specialist Disability Accommodation in the country. Under her leadership, Home in Place delivered life-changing outcomes for residents with complex care needs, setting the benchmark in the social housing sector.

“I’m excited to take on the role of CEO at Home in Place New Zealand,” says Larissa.

“Housing is more than just bricks and mortar - it’s the foundation for connection, belonging, and wellbeing. My focus will be on creating vibrant, inclusive communities where every resident feels valued and supported.”

Larissa’s immediate priorities include:

• Re-establishing the Tenant Reference Group (TRG) to give residents a stronger voice in shaping their communities.

• Launching initiatives such as a food pantry and life skills programmes to help the community

• Empowering staff to take leadership roles in tenant and community engagement activities.

Larissa says her approach is driven by her core values of integrity and growth. “It’s important that we don’t just provide housing but create a supportive and collaborative community where everyone feels valued and empowered to achieve their goals,” she says.

Having relocated to New Zealand from Australia, Larissa is welcoming the opportunity to immerse herself in Kiwi culture and contribute to the local community.

"Relocating to Aotearoa is an exciting new chapter for my family and me." she adds. “I’m excited to learn from the people here and to work alongside them to build stronger, more connected communities.”

About Home in Place

Home in Place delivers a new model of community housing properties and services in New Zealand. As a not-for-profit, regulated Community Housing Provider (CHP), Home in Place offer specialist tenancy and property management services in Auckland and the regional North Island, from Wellington to Taranaki. The place-based approach to tenancy and property management services, focuses on improving the social and economic circumstances of residents, as well as the communities in which they live, by delivering new and high-quality housing in mixed tenure communities.

