Taranaki Land Diversification Project Delivers First ‘Paddock-to-Product' Success

Photo/Supplied

A collaboration between Taranaki landowners, Juno Gin, and the Branching Out project has turned locally grown angelica into a one-of-a-kind gin, celebrating the region’s unique growing conditions.

Revealed at an event in New Plymouth, the gin marks an exciting milestone for the Branching Out project, led by Regional Development Agency Venture Taranaki, which aims to explore and derisk land diversification opportunities for local farmers.

"Angelica is one of many crops we’re exploring, and it’s our project’s first ‘paddock-to-product’ success," said Michelle Bauer, Branching Out Project Lead. "Trial results show Taranaki-grown angelica performs well in our environment. Tests which analysed the essential oils in the angelica root also confirmed that our angelica has specific attributes that contribute to high-quality gin. This opens opportunities for landowners to supply distillers locally and internationally who value premium, high-quality ingredients."

The gin has been made in a small commercial-scale batch for key project stakeholders and, unfortunately, is not for sale. However, Jo James, owner of Juno Gin, distiller and qualified spirit judge, commented on the quality of the locally grown angelica.

"From the moment we opened the samples I could tell that the angelica was special," said James. "While each angelica variant had its own qualities ranging from soft to sharp, sweet to earthy, the one we used in this small batch had wonderfully bright gooseberry and beetroot notes on the nose. The texture was light, and the flavour had a slightly peppery finish."

James, a strong advocate for locally sourced ingredients, said that the prospect of more botanicals coming from within region could be a game-changer for the profile of local gin.

"Locally sourced ingredients not only have unique flavours and aromas, but we can build powerful stories into our brand from the land, our people, and the passion that Taranaki growers have for sustainability and great produce. It’s an exciting time for everyone."

Beyond angelica, other trial crops, like ashwagandha, have also shown potential in Taranaki conditions. Trials indicate that local soil and climate can yield medicinal plants rich in bioactive compounds, positioning the region to meet rising global demand for natural health products.

"Ultimately, we hope to show local farmers there are other ways to use land that are profitable, sustainable, and resilient," Bauer added. "The crops we’re focusing on are just a sample of what’s possible. Our goal is to inspire farmers to explore opportunities, connect with customers, and tap into the demand of diverse industries."

The event also featured locally inspired perfume, made by Brooke Lean, owner of The Virtue. Perfume is another high-value industry which could open potential markets for locally grown botanicals.

"It’s wonderful to see these products come to life," continues Bauer. "As we enter the Christmas break and our third year of Phase 2 of the project, we’re excited to continue the success of the project and more products to come."

Branching Out invites farmers, landowners, industry leaders and locals to follow the project’s journey by signing up to our newsletter. Or, if you’re a landowner and are interested in learning about land diversification options, register here for a 15-minute discovery call with the Branching Out team.

