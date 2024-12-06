Improvements To Gross Domestic Product September 2024 Quarter – Updates To Methods Paper

6 December 2024

We have updated the 2024 annual growth rate of central government expenditure due to the incorporation of an additional annual data input. This has resulted in updates to 2024 annual growth rates for general government expenditure and total expenditure on gross domestic product (GDPE) in Table 4.

The official 2024 annual growth rates will be published in Gross domestic product: September 2024 quarter on 19 December 2024.

Visit our website to read this methods paper:

Improvements to gross domestic product September 2024 quarter : https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/improvements-to-gross-domestic-product-september-2024-quarter

