Normec Verifavia Joins Eyesea To Support India Project And Explore Certification Potential

Normec Verifavia, a global leader in emissions verification and environmental compliance for the transport sector, is partnering with Eyesea, an innovative nonprofit organization dedicated to the mapping and recovery of ocean and coastal pollution.

Through this collaboration, Normec Verifavia will leverage its specialized industry expertise to support both on the ground clean-up action and explore the potential of developing certification standards relating to Eyesea’s work.

Graeme Somerville-Ryan, Founder of Eyesea, commented: “We believe there is a real need for the development of verification and certification standards relating to the recognition of pollution clean-up and processing – community clean-up groups all around the world want this.

“When “Eyesea approached several maritime certification providers, we found a lot of interest in our pollution data but limited enthusiasm for supporting our broader mission. It only took one call with Nicolas Duchene to understand Normec Verifavia’s experience in environmental verification and commitment to sustainability. Their immediate willingness to help was a real highlight, and we're excited about the possibilities of scaling our work to drive greater environmental responsibility across the maritime industry.”

Nicolas Duchene, CEO of Normec Verifavia said: “Partnering with Eyesea aligns with Normec Verifavia’s ongoing sustainability efforts. We believe that real, lasting environmental change comes through collaboration, innovation, and action. By working with Eyesea, we look forward to contributing to the creation of cleaner oceans and supporting results-driven action in areas of particular need.”

Eyesea’s initiative has gained significant momentum, with companies across the maritime sector focused on mapping, recovering, processing, and recycling of ocean-impact pollution. Normec Verifavia is actively supporting Eyesea’s project in India, and together will explore the potential of certification standards for pollution reporting and clean-up activities.

About Normec Verifavia

Normec Verifavia is a global provider of independent environmental verification, certification, and consulting services for the aviation, shipping, and transport industries. The company specializes in emissions verification and compliance, offering expertise in EU ETS, CORSIA, and IMO DCS, among other environmental regulations.

About Eyesea

Eyesea is a nonprofit organization that uses maritime industry technology to map ocean pollution and build global awareness around marine environmental issues. Through its app-based platform, Eyesea empowers individuals and organizations to report pollution, enabling data-driven responses to clean up and protect the world’s oceans.

