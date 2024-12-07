NZ Summerfresh Announces Exclusive Commercial Names For Summer Apricot Series

New Zealand’s spectacular summer – renowned for its long days and pristine air – is the inspiration behind the commercial brand names for a series of exclusive apricots distributed to local and international markets by grower co-operative, NZ Summerfresh Ltd.

The cooperative which holds the exclusive New Zealand rights to commercialise NZ Summer series apricots, specially bred in New Zealand, has announced the brand names of the first five varieties which will be marketed as Summer Spark, Summer Desire, Summer Charm, Summer Passion and Summer Blaze from this season onwards.

“Our apricots reflect the very best of New Zealand’s summer which is long-awaited, much appreciated and enjoyed to the full. Summer series apricots are a notch above other apricots. They have an exceptionally high flavour with a juicy almost crisp texture, intense sweetness and bright colour,” NZ Summerfresh chairman Stephen Darling said.

In 2022, three cultivars from the series (Summer Passion, Summer Blaze and Summer Spark) were released for commercialisation by Plant & Food Research following two decades of research and development into breeding varieties suitable for New Zealand’s unique growing conditions. Summer Desire and Summer Charm will soon be commercialised and early talks are underway for the next generation to be evaluated in coming years.

Under the terms of its exclusive New Zealand commercial licence, NZ Summerfresh can sub-licence to third parties such as growers, nurseries, marketers or distributors with the resulting fruit being sold in New Zealand and throughout the world.

Cooperative welcomes new growers

NZ Summerfresh Ltd formed a grower’s cooperative in 2022 to commercialise the proprietary varieties for export and domestic consumption. It has an open-door policy and encourages summerfruit growers to join and choose from a range of models (grower only, grower-packer, and integrated grower-packer-marketer).

Some 15 growers – predominantly in Central Otago, the heartland of apricot production in New Zealand – are growing the apricots under sub-licence from NZ Summerfresh.

“The apricots are under trial in the traditional areas of Central Otago, from Tarras to Alexandra, Waikerikeri and Manuherikia, as well as some non-traditional areas such as Canterbury and around Christchurch and some trial locations on the North Island,” Mr Darling said.

More than 40,000 trees over 50 hectares are being produced. Apricot trees reached full production by year seven or eight, he said.

Plant & Food Research holds ownership of the varieties and has obtained Plant Variety Rights in New Zealand and offshore. The licensing of these varieties to NZ Summerfresh is a natural progression of the long association between the research institute and the wider summerfruit industry body that established the commercialisation entity on behalf of the summerfruit industry.

Summerfruit New Zealand, the summerfruit industry peak body representing growers, invested in the summer breeding programme with Plant & Food Research (formerly HortResearch) to create innovative new varieties with intense flavour and excellent eating quality.

"New Zealand has long been known for its innovative cultivars, bred for our environment and delivering delicious fruit that consumers want to eat," general manager science new cultivar innovation Dr Zac Hanley said.

"These new apricots are no exception and we look forward to seeing Summer series apricots on the supermarket shelves both here and overseas," he said.

Apricots demonstrate distinct habits

Mr Darling said some varieties were demonstrating distinct growth characteristics.

“Summer Blaze is a nice upright tree which is very grower friendly. We’re finding it is ideal to produce a range of cropping wood for repeat cropping. In direct contrast is Summer Passion which is a more free-growing style of tree. We’re continually refining our pruning and thinning strategy to suit the different varieties,” he said.

“Our aim is to improve yield and ensure trees are easier to manage to reduce costs and ensure optimal fruit delivers the best eating experience for consumers.”

Folllowing a favourable blossoming and fruit set period, Mr Darling estimated approximately 250 tonnes of NZ Summer apricots would be produced this summer, with plans to export 140 tonnes and distribute 110 tonnes to the New Zealand market.

“We look forward to working with New Zealand retailers to gain consumer awareness of the Summer series. New Zealanders should be proud that apricots as great-tasting as these were bred right here.”

Summer apricots will be available from December to late February.

Issued: December 05, 2024

