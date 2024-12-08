Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Napier and Upper Hutt will be feeling fantastic after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Napier, Pak n Save Upper Hutt in Upper Hutt, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion starts tomorrow, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

