Edwards Sluiters - Employment Lawyers Expands To Christchurch With New Office Opening

Monday, 9 December 2024, 8:07 am
Edwards Sluiters – Employment Lawyers is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Christchurch, New Zealand. This expansion marks an exciting milestone in the firm's growth and enhances its ability to provide expert employment law services to clients across the South Island. 

The Christchurch office will be headed by Senior Associate Zachary Pentecost, who brings with him a wealth of experience in employment law, alongside a passion for offering practical, results-driven solutions for employers and employees alike. The new office will offer a range of services, including employment disputes, workplace investigations, health and safety issues, and employment agreements, tailored to meet the unique needs of local businesses and individuals. 

Zachary is well-regarded for his strategic approach to solving complex employment law matters. His expertise spans both contentious and advisory areas of employment law, with a particular focus on helping clients navigate the complexities of workplace relationships, legal compliance, and conflict resolution. 

Zachary’s Vision for the Christchurch Office 

"The opening of the Christchurch office represents a tremendous opportunity for us to  grow our reach and serve the South Island with the same high-quality, tailored advice  we’re known for in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and the Hawkes Bay," Zachary  explains. "Our goal is to support local businesses and individuals in building strong, compliant, and harmonious workplace cultures, while also providing expert advice on navigating employment disputes when they arise." 

About Edwards Sluiters – Employment Lawyers 

Edwards Sluiters is a well-established law firm specialising in employment law, offering expert legal services across a wide range of employment-related issues. The firm’s reputation for strategic, client-focused solutions and its deep understanding of New  Zealand’s employment landscape have made it a trusted advisor for businesses and  individuals alike. 

With offices across the North Island, and now Christchurch, Edwards Sluiters is  committed to providing accessible, comprehensive legal services to clients nationwide, helping them protect their interests and build successful, sustainable workplaces.

