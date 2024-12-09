Auckland Alcohol Sales Rules Are Changing – Treat Retail Workers With Respect

Retail NZ is urging customers to be understanding and considerate to retail workers impacted by today’s changes to alcohol sales in Auckland.

From today, 9 December, Auckland Council’s new local alcohol policy requires all off-licences (such as bottle shops, supermarkets and other shops that sell alcohol to take away) to stop alcohol sales after 9pm each night. The 9pm cut-off also applies to low and zero-alcohol products, such as 0% alcohol beer.

“This means some customers will need to change their shopping habits and plan ahead when they are buying alcohol,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“We understand this may be frustrating for some customers who may get caught out by this change, but we urge customers to not take it out on retail workers who are simply following the new rules imposed by Auckland Council. We ask that customers refer their enquiries to the Council, and to treat retail workers with respect and use language and behaviours that they would use with their whanau and friends.”

