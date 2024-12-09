Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Alcohol Sales Rules Are Changing – Treat Retail Workers With Respect

Monday, 9 December 2024, 9:10 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is urging customers to be understanding and considerate to retail workers impacted by today’s changes to alcohol sales in Auckland.

From today, 9 December, Auckland Council’s new local alcohol policy requires all off-licences (such as bottle shops, supermarkets and other shops that sell alcohol to take away) to stop alcohol sales after 9pm each night. The 9pm cut-off also applies to low and zero-alcohol products, such as 0% alcohol beer.

“This means some customers will need to change their shopping habits and plan ahead when they are buying alcohol,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“We understand this may be frustrating for some customers who may get caught out by this change, but we urge customers to not take it out on retail workers who are simply following the new rules imposed by Auckland Council. We ask that customers refer their enquiries to the Council, and to treat retail workers with respect and use language and behaviours that they would use with their whanau and friends.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 