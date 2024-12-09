Shop With Purpose This Christmas: Give Back To The Community At Habitat For Humanity ReStores

This holiday season, why not give a gift that gives back? At Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores, you will discover a vast selection of unique, one-of-a-kind items that make exceptional gifts for everyone on your list. From vintage home décor and gently used furniture to books, toys, and fashion, there is something special to be found at every turn.

When you shop at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, you do more than simply secure great deals. Every purchase directly funds Habitat’s programmes that support kiwis in housing need. By choosing to buy second-hand, you are also contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices.

If you are in search of the perfect gift but are uncertain where to begin, consider ReStore gift vouchers. These vouchers make ideal stocking stuffers, offering the recipient the freedom to select something they will truly cherish—while still supporting a worthy cause.

This Christmas, shop at your local ReStore and offer a gift that not only brings joy to someone’s holiday but also creates a lasting positive impact on both the community and the environment.

Give back, shop thoughtfully, and make this holiday season brighter for all.

About Habitat for Humanity ReStores: Habitat ReStores sell quality, pre-loved items. Income from Habitat ReStores helps fund local housing programmes and initiatives, significantly impacting people’s lives. www.habitat.org.nz/op-shops

About Habitat for Humanity Northern: Habitat for Humanity is a housing charity and registered Community Housing Provider supporting whānau and communities across New Zealand and around the world.

In pursuit of our long-term goal of reducing inequity Habitat provides affordable homes, makes homes more habitable and promotes fair and decent housing.

www.habitat.org.nz/northern

