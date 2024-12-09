Summer Weekly Water Supply Update From Watercare

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search
Auckland’s
total dam storage today:
83.6%
Historical average dam storage:
88.2%
Seven-day average water use:
463 million litres per day
Leaks reported last
week: 1341
Leaks fixed last
week: 1322
Weather forecast for the
week: Wetter than normal
You can see live dam
levels here
on our
website.
