New World Stonefields Sparkles With Christmas Magic

Stonefields New World (Photo/Supplied)

Step into New World Stonefields this week, and you’re entering a Christmas wonderland. Towering 8m illuminated candy canes and more than 40 brilliantly decorated trees light up the store and carpark.

The dazzling display is the brainchild of owner-operator Tim Wilson, inspired by a trip abroad where Christmas lights adorned every street corner. Determined to bring that magic home, Tim had the giant candy canes custom-built in China. Shipping delays almost derailed the plan, but with help from local fabricators, electricians, and sign installers, the decorations went up just in time.

"We aimed for a November launch, but delays meant calling in a few favours to make it happen. Everyone pitched in - it was a real team effort," Tim says. "Creating Christmas magic is part of being a grocer and seeing the community’s reaction makes it all worthwhile."

Since taking over the store earlier this year, Tim has transformed New World Stonefields. He’s added a boutique florist, revamped the produce department, polished floors, and introduced new in-store doughnuts with flavours like Biscoff and Oreo.

(Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A seasoned supermarket operator, Tim previously ran New World Pukekohe and started his career at Four Square Matakana. His enthusiasm for people and food is clear: "I love being around people and have a vision for the store that balances community focus with great service."

The festive display has already created interest on social media, with comments from happy spectators to the tune of “The new lights and candy canes are absolutely stunning, my children love them! and “Absolutely loving the new additions to our local New World Stonefields” and Tim hints more is to come:

"I always have a few ideas up my sleeve. My goal is to keep creating a wonderful experience for the Stonefields community."

© Scoop Media

