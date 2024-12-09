Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Momentum Building Towards Auction Of Groundbreaking House Project

Monday, 9 December 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Davies Homes

The first-of-its-kind Subbie Spec project by Davies Homes is gaining significant momentum as the home is now complete and headed for auction this month.

Photo/Supplied

Davies Homes is revolutionising the construction industry through Subbie Spec, with its highly innovative approach to building spec homes while supporting subcontractors.

The project is attracting significant media interest, with Daniel Davies, the founder of Davies Homes, recently appearing on TVNZ's Breakfast programme to discuss this inspiring initiative.

Subbie Spec has seen tradespeople contribute to building a spec home but forgoing payment in exchange for a share in the profit once the house is sold.

Daniel shared with the Breakfast’s presenters that Subbie Spec was born out of the significant downturn in the construction industry.

“I called in the subbies for a bit of a meeting and said, we're in a bit of a downturn market, so how can we positively go forward and get through this? I traded through the GFC, so I know what it was about, and a lot of these younger guys who are in the industry hadn’t.

“I spent the rest of the evening chatting around the group and I thought… I've got an awesome bunch of guys, so I went home and came up with the idea of, "why don't we build a spec home together?”

Daniel was also interviewed for One Roof about the project, giving more insights into the home’s construction.

The Subbie Spec project is more than just building houses; it is about building lasting relationships, fostering community, and creating opportunities within the industry.

The first Subbie Spec home - part of Bridleways Estate in Cambridge - goes up for auction by Bayleys on 19 December, 2024. Find out more about this unique Cambridge home for sale.

