Bank Of China (NZ) Ltd Renews Focus On Infrastructure

Bank of China (New Zealand) Ltd is celebrating 10 years of operation in New Zealand and renewing its focus on infrastructure lending.

The bank recently relocated to new offices in Auckland and marked its 10th anniversary with a celebration highlighting a decade of achievements in connecting New Zealand and China. Since its establishment in 2014—officially inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-New Zealand Prime Minister John Key—Bank of China (NZ) Ltd has become an integral part of the New Zealand financial landscape, fostering growth through green finance, community engagement, and trade facilitation.

The anniversary event brought together over 150 dignitaries, including government officials, corporate leaders, and community representatives, to honour Bank of China (NZ) Ltd’s contributions to New Zealand’s financial and cultural sectors. The occasion also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting infrastructure projects, including those in the energy sector and retirement housing, in the years ahead.

Over the past decade, Bank of China (NZ) Ltd has grown into one of New Zealand’s leading financial institutions. It is now ranked eighth among all banks in New Zealand and sixth in corporate lending. The bank also supports more than 2,500 residential mortgage clients, with $2.1 billion in housing loans, and facilitates over 10 per cent of New Zealand-China cross-border financial transactions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The bank’s green finance initiatives have been equally noteworthy. By the end of last year, its green loan portfolio reached NZD $450 million, funding transformative projects such as solar farms, waste management facilities, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Sustainability has been a defining feature of Bank of China (NZ) Ltd’s operations.This year, the bank released its first climate-related disclosure report, showcasing efforts to integrate climate risk management into its governance and strategy. The report highlighted NZD $287 million in sustainable loans provided to help businesses transition to a low-carbon economy.

In August, Bank of China (NZ) Ltd held its inaugural Community Service Day, during which employees planted native trees and donated funds to local environmental organisations. This initiative demonstrated the bank’s commitment to aligning business success with community well-being.

As it enters its next decade, Bank of China (NZ) Ltd remains focused on expanding its green finance portfolio by increasing investments in sustainable projects to support New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon economy. It is also prioritising digital innovation, enhancing digital banking capabilities to improve efficiency and customer experience.

Bank of China (NZ) Ltd’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community engagement positions it as a leader in New Zealand’s banking sector, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future.

© Scoop Media

