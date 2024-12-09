Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Welcomes New Financial Policy Remit

Monday, 9 December 2024, 6:17 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand welcomes the new Financial Policy Remit issued today as it continues its work to facilitate a financial sector where competition drives innovation and inclusion.

RBNZ’s Board has engaged with the Minister over the new Financial Policy Remit and Letter of Expectations and welcomes an updated remit that is relevant to RBNZ’s current and future work programme, Board Chair Professor Neil Quigley says.

“The remit is an important tool for the Minister to specify matters the Government considers the Reserve Bank should have regard to in achieving its financial stability objective and performing its functions as a prudential regulator and supervisor,” Professor Quigley says.

“A long-term strategic focus for RBNZ is strengthening efficiency and competition. We already have a detailed work programme in place relating to increasing efficiency and competition which includes actioning recommendations made in the Commerce Commission’s market study. This is further detailed in our submission to Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee Inquiry into Banking Competition. We look forward to further engagement with the select committee early next year.”

The Reserve Bank is also working with other agencies – including across the Council of Financial Regulators – to address competition issues.

More information

  • Our Financial Policy Remit : https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/about-us/responsibility-and-accountability/our-financial-policy-remit?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=1b054ee89d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_12_09_03_23&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-1b054ee89d-25504821
  • Letter of Expectations: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/about-us/responsibility-and-accountability/our-letters-of-expectations?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=1b054ee89d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_12_09_03_23&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-1b054ee89d-25504821#sort=%40computedsortdate%20descending
  • RBNZ releases banking competition select committee submission: https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/hub/news/2024/09/rbnz-releases-banking-competition-select-committee-submission?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=1b054ee89d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_12_09_03_23&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-1b054ee89d-25504821
  • The Financial Policy Remit and the Reserve Bank (article from previous Financial Stability Report) : https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/hub/publications/financial-stability-report/2022/nov-2022/fsr-nov-22-box-a?utm_source=Reserve+Bank+of+New+Zealand&utm_campaign=1b054ee89d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_12_09_03_23&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-1b054ee89d-25504821
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 