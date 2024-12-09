Telecom Fiji Partners With Advantage NZ For SentinelOne Managed Detection And Response

Suva, Fiji – [6 December, 2024] –Telecom Fiji has engaged Advantage New Zealand for the delivery of its Advantage Protect Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, which incorporates SentinelOne technology. Under the terms of the arrangement recently entered by Fiji’s leading telecommunications provider and New Zealand’s leading SentinelOne partner, Advantage provides 24/7 monitoring of Telecom Fiji’s environment from its Palmerston North security operations Centre (SOC).

Shalvin Narayan, Head of ICT at Telecom Fiji, says “In the event of an adverse cybersecurity incident, reliability, performance, and availability are all potentially impacted. Connectivity today is essential for business and society, so our duty to every customer is to maintain networks with the highest possible integrity. This ensures the delivery of services that aren’t impacted by online threats.”

Narayan adds that Telecom’s partnership with Advantage was based on its proven capabilities and reputation, including ISO 270001 certification and multiple industry awards, such as being named SentinelOne APJ Partner of the Year on several occasions.

MDR is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity services as organizations look to identify and fend off threats before breaches cause interruption, damage, or loss. Gartner, Inc. has predicted that 50 percent of all enterprises will have adopted MDR services for their cybersecurity by 2025, while Fortune Business Insights has indicated that the global market size was valued at US$1.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$8.59 billion by 2032 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20.8%.

SentinelOne has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Endpoint Protection four years in a row, notes Advantage Auckland regional manager Steve Smith. “This technology is a core component of our AdvantageProtect MDR service, which provides protection against the escalating threat of data loss and disruption from security breaches,” he says.

“AdvantageProtect combines SentinelOne’ s Singularity artificial intelligence platform with the human insight and skill of our cybersecurity professionals with the goal of the earliest possible identification, triage, and elimination of threats across every element of the enterprise,” he explains.

This includes continuous monitoring of endpoints, servers, identities, networks, cloud workloads, and other Telecom Fiji assets.

Smith says the telecommunications leader is among a growing number of clients outside New Zealand being ably served by Advantage. “What the internet has done for the bad actors like hackers, it has also done for the providers of the antidote. Telecom Fiji delivers essential services ranging from corporate ICT solutions through to high-speed broadband, and mobile telephony services. Backed by Advantage, its customers now have further assurance of cost-effective ironclad security built on world-class technology – and world-class expertise.”

Narayan says the integration of AdvantageProtect into Telecom Fiji’s operations is a rapid and seamless process, with customers under the protection of the MDR service as soon as the first agent is introduced into their environment. “As the Head of ICT, service quality is of course paramount – but coming a close second is the ease with which essential services can be added. We’ve seen Advantage’s capabilities through the onboarding and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial engagement,” he concludes.

About Telecom Fiji

Telecom Fiji is the country’s backbone telecommunications network provider in Fiji, offering a wide range of innovative ICT solutions and services to its customers. With a strong focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies and personalized support, Telecom Fiji continues to be at the forefront of the telecommunications industry in the region.

For more information about Telecom Fiji and its services, please visit www.telecom.com.fj.

About Advantage

Advantage is an award-winning national Managed Security Services Provider and Managed Service Provider delivering a full range of services including Managed Networks and Private Cloud. Operating a dedicated Security Operations Centre/Network Operations Centre, Advantage works with organisations across New Zealand, Australia and further afield to understand strategic vision, identify, and deliver appropriate future-ready technology solutions.

A proudly New Zealand owned and operated company with a history spanning nearly 4 decades, Advantage is trusted with creating a world where IT just works, data is secure, and its clients focus on their core businesses. Palmerston North-headquartered Advantage employs more than 70 people in offices across the North Island.

