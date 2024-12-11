Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

External Network Outage Creating Delays For Travellers At The International Terminal

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

  • International check in area currently experiencing congestion
  • Travellers advised to get in touch with their airline about any delays to their flight
  • Domestic travel not impacted

An external network outage is currently impacting the system that manages check-in at the international terminal at Auckland Airport. It’s an emerging issue, and our team is working as quickly as possible with external parties to resolve it. Domestic flights are not impacted.

Auckland Airport wishes to advise travellers that this is creating delays and congestion in the international check in area, and causing slower than usual processes for some airlines checking-in passengers.

We thank travellers for their patience and understanding as we work to get them where they need to be as soon as possible. Additional members of the Auckland Airport team are available in the check in area to support international travellers, offering customers who have been waiting water and snacks.

For information about how this may be impacting flights today, travellers are asked to please get in touch with their airline for further details. Not all airlines are being impacted by the outage.

Auckland Airport will provide further updates when more information is available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 