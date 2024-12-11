External Network Outage Creating Delays For Travellers At The International Terminal

International check in area currently experiencing congestion

Travellers advised to get in touch with their airline about any delays to their flight

Domestic travel not impacted

An external network outage is currently impacting the system that manages check-in at the international terminal at Auckland Airport. It’s an emerging issue, and our team is working as quickly as possible with external parties to resolve it. Domestic flights are not impacted.

Auckland Airport wishes to advise travellers that this is creating delays and congestion in the international check in area, and causing slower than usual processes for some airlines checking-in passengers.

We thank travellers for their patience and understanding as we work to get them where they need to be as soon as possible. Additional members of the Auckland Airport team are available in the check in area to support international travellers, offering customers who have been waiting water and snacks.

For information about how this may be impacting flights today, travellers are asked to please get in touch with their airline for further details. Not all airlines are being impacted by the outage.

Auckland Airport will provide further updates when more information is available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

