Working Together To Tackle Food Insecurity And Food Waste As The Festive Seasons Draws Near

As Everybody Eats gears up to tackle food insecurity, food waste and social isolation during a fast-approaching festive season, the charity has teamed up with a like-minded organisation to help kiwi families in need.

Everybody Eats founded in 2017, is a not-for-profit, pay-what-you-can social dining concept. Their vibrant charity restaurants use surplus and rescued food that would otherwise go to waste and turns it into high quality three-course meals, served to diners from all walks of life, by volunteers.

The charity has partnered with GLAD to offer “A Night of Festive Feasting with GLAD” on Thursday 12 December at its flagship Onehunga restaurant in Auckland.

While more than 120 people are expected on the night, the collaboration will enable around 1,500 three course meals to be served at Everybody Eats Onehunga restaurant over a three-and-a-half-week period.

“The support of businesses such as GLAD and donations made by people eating at our restaurants is what enables us to fulfil our mission of reducing food waste, food insecurity and social inclusion,” Everybody Eats General Manager Amy Tew said.

“Demand is always high, especially during the festive season where people feel financially pressured and struggle to make ends meet. This collaboration will also help to divert more than a tonne of food waste from landfill with the help of 1,000 volunteer hours.”

Everybody Eats takes perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste and uses it to provide meals with dignity, without cost being a barrier for those who are struggling right now.

“By inviting anyone and everyone to share a meal in a welcoming space, and to eat together at shared tables, it builds trust and local connections that create stronger, happier and healthier communities,” Amy said.

“GLAD is proud to support Everybody Eats in tackling food waste and helping people who don’t have access to sufficient quality food, bringing the Auckland community together for a meaningful evening,” Clorox ANZ Marketing Director Lee Everson said.

“Our collaboration with Everybody Eats reflects GLAD’s commitment to preserving food, reducing food waste, and supporting the community.”

Amy Tew explains, “Preserving food is crucial for us, helping it stay fresher for longer. Partnering with GLAD enables us to extend the life of rescued food using their fully recyclable products—allowing us to reduce waste and create imaginative new menus daily”

As part of the partnership, Everybody Eats has signed up to the GLAD Food Storage Free Recycling Programme to become a TerraCycle public drop off point making it easier for the community to recycle food storage items. Everybody Eats will be tracking their recycling efforts over the coming months and hope to inspire others to do the same.

Over one-third of the food produced globally does not get eaten. In New Zealand, much of the wasted food ends up in landfills, where it breaks down without oxygen and releases harmful greenhouse gases like methane that contribute to global warming.

At the same time, it is estimated that globally more than two billion people are going hungry. In New Zealand around one in six Kiwis run out of money for food, meaning we have one of the worst food poverty problems in the developed world.

Everybody Eats operates three restaurants, two in Auckland – Onehunga and Glen Innes – and the other in Te Aro, Wellington, open for walk-ins and bookings 4-5 nights a week.

Everybody Eats

Everybody Eats is a multi-award-winning New Zealand charity (charity number CC56055) tackling three of the country's biggest challenges: food waste, food insecurity, and social isolation. Through our pay-what-you-can dining model, we transform surplus food into three-course restaurant-quality meals. Diners can pay what they can afford—even if that’s nothing at all—offering a dignified and inclusive experience for everyone. For more information, to dine, volunteer or to support our mission, visit us at www.everybodyeats.nz.

GLAD

Glad has been in New Zealand kitchens for over half a century. We’ve been creating innovative ways to protect, preserve and cook food since 1967. It’s a heritage we are proud of and expertise and quality you can count on. Whether you prepare it, protect it or preserve it we’ve got you covered. We’re Glad.

Today, Glad is continuing to evolve, making better products and greener solutions for everyday needs, for everyday families.

GLAD has an ongoing partnership with Terracycle as a commitment to reduce unnecessary plastic waste and encourage soft plastic recycling.

GLAD Free storage recycling programme in partnership with Terracycle NZ has been ongoing since 2016. The programme has 1,486 signed up members and has collected 190,522 units (1,954 kg) of waste in the last 8 years.

