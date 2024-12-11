Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Business Financial Data: September 2024 Quarter

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:06 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Business financial data provides sales, purchases, salaries and wages, and operating profit estimates for most market industries in New Zealand, and information on stocks for selected industries. This collection uses a combination of survey, tax, and other administrative data.

Key facts

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the September 2024 quarter compared with the September 2023 quarter:

  • sales were $189 billion, down $1.3 billion (0.7 percent)
  • purchases were $133 billion, down $888 million (0.7 percent)
  • salaries and wages were $31 billion, up $593 million (1.9 percent)
  • operating profit was $25 billion, down $1.0 billion (4.0 percent).

When adjusting for seasonal effects, in the September 2024 quarter compared with the June 2024 quarter:

  • sales in 6 of the 14 New Zealand Standard Industrial Output Classification (NZSIOC) level 1 industries increased
  • electricity, gas, water, and waste services (up $819 million); wholesale trade (down $457 million); and construction (down $429 million) industries had the largest movements in sales.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • Business financial data: September 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-financial-data-september-2024-quarter
