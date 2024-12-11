Business Employment Data: September 2024 Quarter

Business employment data includes filled jobs and gross earnings, with breakdowns by industry, sex, age, region, and territorial authority area, using a combination of data from two different Inland Revenue sources: the employer monthly schedule (EMS) and payday filing. Both are associated with PAYE (pay as you earn) tax data.

Key facts

Total actual filled jobs in the September 2024 quarter were 2.3 million.

In the September 2024 quarter compared with June 2024 quarter:

total seasonally adjusted filled jobs were down 0.7 percent (16,763 jobs).

For the year ended September 2024 compared with the year ended September 2023:

total gross earnings were up 5.9 percent ($9.8 billion).

An annual comparison is used for earnings to account for payroll timing differences between quarters.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Business employment data: September 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-employment-data-september-2024-quarter

