Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consideration Of Private-sector Ferry Options Welcomed

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Infrastructure New Zealand

The Government’s decision to proceed with new Interisland ferries through the establishment of a new company and consider private sector options is welcomed by Infrastructure New Zealand.

“As a country split by water, safe and reliable interisland ferry services are vital for the movement of people and freight around New Zealand,” says Chef Executive Nick Leggett. “Cook Strait and the ferries are literally a continuation of State Highway 1 between Wellington and Picton.”

“The Government’s plan, while lacking a lot of detail, at this stage strikes us as a good way forward.”

“I’m pleased that the Government is willing to consider partnerships with the private sector for both procurement of the new ferries and potentially as part of their future operation.”

“The most important thing is to ensure we get the best deal for New Zealand. If there is a public-private partnership arrangement that could do that then it makes sense to explore it.”

“It is often forgotten that a well-regarded private ferry service already provides competition across Cook Strait.”

“There is immense capability and expertise within the private sector both in New Zealand and internationally and this could well present a long-term and financially sustainable solution for the Interislander service.”

“It was understandable that the incoming Government cancelled iReX last year given the spiralling costs of the port side infrastructure,” says Leggett. “The decision to look beyond rail-enabled ferries makes sense given not only this cost but the small minority of freight that is actually transported by rail these days.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“While the Government has not announced any specifics on port side infrastructure today, we believe the cost of it should be borne by the ports themselves who could and should pass that cost on to users over the life of the new assets.”

“I also note that under iRex, the new larger ferries would have turned up and the port side infrastructure would not have been ready for them for some years. The Government has indicated with this plan that both ferries and the infrastructure to support them will be aligned, which will avoid major problems of sunk cost and loss of productivity.”

“Finally, having a new Minister of Rail will be important, not only as a champion for this project and KiwiRail more generally, but also as a dedicated minister to hold some feet to the fire if costs and timings begin to slip,” says Leggett.

“The private infrastructure sector will now look forward to further announcements on the market-led proposals process.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Infrastructure New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 