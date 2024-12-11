3.50pm: AKL Airline Technology System Outage Due To Fault With External Network Provider

Auckland Airport has worked with external network providers to establish the cause of the fault that created delays for travellers at the international terminal today.

“Auckland Airport’s on-precinct fibre network plugs into a communications switch which connects to several external network providers, enabling network services to various businesses operating at Auckland Airport.

“Through a process of elimination our technology team was able to isolate that the fault had occurred in the domain of one of the network providers, likely originating from one of their own customers.

“This meant the communications switch stopped working, cutting internet access to all of the customers operating from that device. This impacted a number of businesses operating at Auckland Airport, including a global airline technology provider that supports the international check-in system.

“With the help and collaboration of two external network providers, we managed to disable the network connection. We were able to then change to a different internet provider, which brought everything back online.

“Again, we’d like to sincerely thank customers for their patience this morning as we worked quickly with airlines to get travellers where they needed to be today.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

