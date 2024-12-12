Operation Haircut: Taking The Clippers To Compliance Costs

BusinessNZ welcomes a new review by the Ministry for Regulation into the hairdressing sector, saying it’s time for a small business compliance makeover.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the sector has been calling for an update to out-of-fashion rules for decades.

"For a sector based around staying on-trend, current hairdressing and barbering regulations date as far back as the 1980s. BusinessNZ was delighted to work with peak body Hair and Barber NZ to get the ball rolling on change for these businesses.

"BusinessNZ works to solve business issues for all businesses - large and small, and is determined to cut red tape across the economy. In order to eradicate red tape and make it easier to do business, we must get into the detail - sector by sector.

"That’s why the BusinessNZ Network is working methodically through all parts of the economy, to identify and highlight areas where the Ministry for Regulation can give outdated and costly regulations a haircut."

Mrs. Rich says hairdressing and barbering is an industry worth more than 1.4 billion dollars to the New Zealand economy, with businesses in all communities across New Zealand. This latest Ministry review stems from ideas shared by hairdressers, as part of BusinessNZ’s small business focus groups.

"Results of these nationwide conversations between small business and Government were shared in our latest report, 'Reducing compliance burden on New Zealand small businesses '. The report highlights sector-specific pain points and offers solutions on how to resolve them.

"These solutions have been provided to Government and we’re keeping track of progress made across all parts of the economy. A review into hairdressing is an excellent place to start."

