Holidays Act Change Reflects Modern Work

Business New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement on changes to the Holidays Act.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says a system based on accrued hours for leave better reflects modern ways of working.

"The move to hours-based accrual reflects the fact that the way we work has changed massively since the 1940s, when the current weeks-based approach was introduced.

"Variable patterns of work are the norm in today’s working world, and hours is the basis on which most leave is now administered.

"Changing the Act to reflect this is a sensible move and we applaud the Government for taking time to get it right.

"The BusinessNZ Network looks forward to working closely and constructively with officials to ensure the needs of business owners and their employees are met in the finished product."

