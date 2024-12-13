Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Holidays Act Change Reflects Modern Work

Friday, 13 December 2024, 9:32 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Business New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement on changes to the Holidays Act.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says a system based on accrued hours for leave better reflects modern ways of working.

"The move to hours-based accrual reflects the fact that the way we work has changed massively since the 1940s, when the current weeks-based approach was introduced.

"Variable patterns of work are the norm in today’s working world, and hours is the basis on which most leave is now administered.

"Changing the Act to reflect this is a sensible move and we applaud the Government for taking time to get it right.

"The BusinessNZ Network looks forward to working closely and constructively with officials to ensure the needs of business owners and their employees are met in the finished product."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 