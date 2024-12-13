Focus On Red Tape Welcome

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Friday, 13 December 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Advocacy by the NZ hospitality industry is helping move the dial on red tape, BusinessNZ says.

A paper just released by Hospitality NZ and the Restaurant Association underlines the industry’s contribution to compliance reductions proposed in BusinessNZ’s Reducing Compliance Report.

Its survey of the hospitality industry shows the industry's biggest compliance issues are, in order:

1. Employment law requirements

2. Immigration rules that are complex and restrictive, affecting the ability to find and retain staff

3. Local government regulations including permits, licensing and off-licensing

The hospitality industry’s recommendations include streamlining central and local government application processes, setting fees proportionate to business size, and providing more transparency on how tourism levies are spent.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the hospitality industry’s focus on compliance reduction sets a benchmark for other industries and will help the move towards right-sizing regulations generally.

