REINZ Welcomes Legislative Changes To Residential Tenancy Laws

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) and our members are pleased to see the passing of the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill into law. These changes represent a positive step forward, and we commend the Government for its commitment to addressing long-standing challenges in the rental market.

As the industry advocates for sensible regulation in the residential property management sector, REINZ has closely followed the progress of these reforms, actively engaged in consultation, and made multiple submissions on behalf of our members.

We fully support the introduction of measures that encourage more rental homes, provide greater clarity for landlords, and improve accessibility for tenants. At the same time, REINZ advocates for stronger oversight of landlords’ property investments to ensure accountability and professionalism across the rental market, benefiting all stakeholders.

“This legislation strikes a fair balance,” says REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird. “By creating clearer rules for landlords and improving opportunities for tenants, these changes will strengthen the rental market. They also highlight the critical role professional property managers play in ensuring accountability, stability, and trust within the sector.”

Key provisions of the Bill include:

• Reintroducing 90-day ‘no cause’ terminations for periodic tenancies, allowing landlords to end agreements with clear notice.

• Adjusting notice periods for both landlords and tenants, providing flexibility and certainty for both parties.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

• Allowing landlords to require a pet bond, with new rules on pet consent and liability, making pet-friendly rentals more viable.

These reforms reflect a balanced approach to addressing market challenges. Measures like the reintroduction of fixed-term tenancy termination rights and the introduction of pet bonds align with REINZ’s longstanding advocacy for practical solutions to support landlords while addressing the evolving needs of tenants.

We are particularly encouraged by the introduction of provisions that will make it easier for landlords to welcome pets in rental properties. Pets play an integral role in many Kiwi households, and the new rules offer a pragmatic framework to address landlords’ concerns around damage and liability.

As the market adjusts to these reforms, we hope to see more landlords turn to professional property managers. By working with qualified and experienced property managers, landlords can ensure they meet regulatory requirements while providing quality service to tenants.

REINZ will continue to support its members through these changes by offering tailored training, resources, and guidance to ensure residential property managers excel in their roles.

© Scoop Media

