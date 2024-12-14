New Plymouth Powerball Player Wins $23.3 Million

A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be over the moon after winning $23.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Spotswood to a player from New Plymouth.

The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twentieth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after two winners from Pōkeno and Tauranga scored themselves a sweet $5.25 million each in November. Both winners are looking forward to buying their first homes.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Eastgate in Christchurch and Pak n Save Papamoa in Papamoa.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland 18 9 November $5.25 million Pōkeno Superette Pōkeno 19 9 November $5.25 million Park Mini Mart Tauranga 20 14 December $23.3 million Woolworths Spotswood New Plymouth

