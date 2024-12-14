New Plymouth Powerball Player Wins $23.3 Million
A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be over the moon after winning $23.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Spotswood to a player from New Plymouth.
The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the twentieth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after two winners from Pōkeno and Tauranga scored themselves a sweet $5.25 million each in November. Both winners are looking forward to buying their first homes.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Eastgate in Christchurch and Pak n Save Papamoa in Papamoa.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.
There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.
At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Waitara
|14
|10 August
|$44.67 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|15
|7 September
|$17.7 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 September
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hibiscus Coast
|17
|23 October
|$30.2 million
|Albany Central Superette
|Auckland
|18
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Pōkeno Superette
|Pōkeno
|19
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Park Mini Mart
|Tauranga
|20
|14 December
|$23.3 million
|Woolworths Spotswood
|New Plymouth