New Plymouth Powerball Player Wins $23.3 Million

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 9:18 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be over the moon after winning $23.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Spotswood to a player from New Plymouth.

The prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twentieth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes after two winners from Pōkeno and Tauranga scored themselves a sweet $5.25 million each in November. Both winners are looking forward to buying their first homes.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Eastgate in Christchurch and Pak n Save Papamoa in Papamoa.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location  
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.67 millionMyLottoAuckland
157 September$17.7 millionMyLottoAuckland
1611 September$4.3 millionMyLottoHibiscus Coast
1723 October$30.2 millionAlbany Central SuperetteAuckland
189 November$5.25 millionPōkeno SuperettePōkeno
199 November$5.25 millionPark Mini MartTauranga
2014 December$23.3 millionWoolworths SpotswoodNew Plymouth

