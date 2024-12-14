Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Saturday, 14 December 2024, 9:19 pm
Lotto New Zealand

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $26,002 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Waipapa Dairy Northland 
MyLotto x2 Auckland 
Village Dairy & Lotto Auckland 
Kelston Digital Photos Auckland 
New World Albany Auckland 
West City Lotto Auckland 
Orakei Mini Mart Auckland 
MyLotto Hamilton 
Pak n Save Papamoa Papamoa 
MyLotto Hastings 
MyLotto Palmerston North  
Limbrick Street Maxi Mart Palmerston North 
MyLotto Selwyn 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

