15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $26,002 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Waipapa Dairy Northland MyLotto x2 Auckland Village Dairy & Lotto Auckland Kelston Digital Photos Auckland New World Albany Auckland West City Lotto Auckland Orakei Mini Mart Auckland MyLotto Hamilton Pak n Save Papamoa Papamoa MyLotto Hastings MyLotto Palmerston North Limbrick Street Maxi Mart Palmerston North MyLotto Selwyn

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

