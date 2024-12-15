Discover Picton With Easy Car Hire Options

Picton, New Zealand – December, 2024 – Visitors arriving via ferry can start their journey with car hire in Picton NZ. NZ Rent A Car offers convenient and affordable options for exploring Marlborough and the South Island. With a diverse fleet, including compact cars for couples and larger vehicles for families or groups, the Picton branch is the ideal choice for all travellers.

Picton serves as a gateway to some of the South Island’s most iconic attractions. From the stunning Marlborough Sounds to the region’s world-famous wineries, having a rental car makes it easy to explore these destinations at your own pace. Whether it’s a scenic drive along the Queen Charlotte Sound or a day trip to the Marlborough wine region, the flexibility of a rental car ensures that you don’t miss any of the highlights.

“Our Picton branch provides travellers with the freedom to discover New Zealand’s incredible South Island without worrying about transport logistics,” said a spokesperson from the company.

With easy pick-up and drop-off services, NZ Rent A Car ensures a seamless experience for every traveller. Book your car today to secure your preferred vehicle for the busy summer season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

