TVNZ+ Launches Fast Channels With Bloomberg News & FIFA+ Joining The Lineup

Monday, 16 December 2024, 9:10 am
Press Release: TVNZ

FAST channels (free ad-supported television) have landed on TVNZ+, with the new additions supporting TVNZ’s strategic focus on accelerating digital audiences and revenues through offering streaming viewers new content and experiences across platforms.

Two business-focused Bloomberg channels and FIFA+, a new home for Aotearoa’s football fanatics rolled out across TVNZ+ endpoints late last week, joining the platform’s expansive catalogue. The channels are now available in the Live TV menu, sitting alongside TVNZ 1, 2 and DUKE.

As the needs and viewing habits of audiences continue to evolve, FAST channels provide TVNZ with new and different ways to serve viewers and advertisers.

TVNZ’s digital strategy is focused on delivering content to viewers however they want to consume it. The new FAST channels complement TVNZ+’s existing line up, and further FAST offerings will be sought based on their ability to provide TVNZ+’s 1.44million strong audience with something unique, must-watch or binge-worthy.

For news enthusiasts, Bloomberg’s FAST channels, Bloomberg TV+ and Bloomberg Originals bring viewers unmatched global business coverage and analysis, alongside in-depth interviews with thought-leaders and Executives from around the world.

TVNZ+ also launched the FIFA+ FAST channel, home to a curated mix of premium football content. FIFA+ screens a selection of live matches, as well as matches from the archives, unique documentaries, interviews and behind the scenes footage.

TVNZ’s General Manager Business Affairs, Josh Wolfe says “Football is one of the fastest growing sports in Aotearoa, and after the recent success of the UEFA European Championship on TVNZ+, we know FIFA+ will be a hit with football fans old and new. FIFA+ bolsters TVNZ+’s line up of incredible local and international sports content.

“Bloomberg TV+ is the go-to destination for extensive coverage of international business and the markets. Our digital news offering on TVNZ+ is growing quickly, and so is its audience. We’re pleased to be able to deliver round the clock, high-quality global business news and market analysis with Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg TV+, Bloomberg Originals and FIFA+ are available on TVNZ+ now

