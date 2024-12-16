Voluntas Elevate And Afinico Partner To Accelerate Business Growth

Partnership supports clients to grow and scale beyond $100m ARR

Links founders and maturing businesses with technological venture studio and incubator

Positions founders for strategic exit

Auckland, 16 December 2024 – Voluntas Elevate and Afinico have formed a partnership combining strategic advisory services with transformation expertise to help businesses achieve rapid, scalable growth from $1m to $100m annual recurring revenue (ARR) and beyond. By integrating the pair’s professional consultation and business transformation systems, they provide scaling capabilities across a business’s lifecycle.

Afinico and Voluntas Elevate have proven success of improving business success rates, helping companies address product-market fit, marketing, team, finance, technology and operational challenges, all of which are the major contributors for why many businesses end up failing.

Voluntas Elevate’s strength is in uplifting early-stage founders that are pre-revenue or with ARRs reaching $1m and scaling them to the $10m ARR mark. Afinico has a track record of success in helping more mature organisations achieve profitable growth beyond $10m and even $100m in revenue.

"Wayne and I both believe that good businesses improve people and communities. We care about uplifting people, supporting ambitious founders, and ensuring that people don't give away their business to grow it. We learned valuable skills exiting our own companies and through this partnership we want to help other founders find the same success," says Jason Holdsworth, Founding Partner, Voluntas Group.

Together Voluntas Elevate and Afinico facilitate the transition between business lifecycles using improved business process, AI and analytics, and other new and bespoke technologies. They bring a streamlined approach to overcoming scaling challenges and achieving sustainable growth in competitive markets.

The combined services aim to address common growth pain points and position clients for long-term success, appealing to founders across the spectrum: those with momentum and ready to scale, those stalled between growth phases, and those ready to compete with businesses operating in the world’s largest markets.

“We’re here to help businesses grow and increase their economic value,” says Wayne Yarr, Founding Partner at Afinico. “Too many local businesses don’t understand the growth opportunity from overseas markets or how to achieve the maximum economic value from them. With the right guidance and partnerships, founders can significantly increase their valuation.”

Afinico combines analytics, data and AI with transformation advisory services to help founders of technology and SaaS services companies build future-ready businesses. It has a proven model designed to help established companies quickly accelerate profitable growth within the first 12 to 18 months, build a scalable business model with sustainable growth over a 3-year operating period and help founders prepare for a successful exit.

By collaborating with Voluntas Elevate, Afinico connects into a broader ecosystem of professional services, people and capital. Key among them is Voluntas Elevate’s venture studio and technological incubator.

“Businesses often struggle to find suitable technology solutions to suit their specific needs, leaving leaders with no choice but to buy or create their own solutions. Voluntas Elevate works with a diverse group of founders and startups with the skills to create the applications and platforms needed to achieve sustainable growth,” says Wayne.

At the same time, Voluntas Elevate will leverage Afinico’s technology and expertise to help clients streamline operations, acquire new customers, and build strong, adaptable cultures. These capabilities align with Voluntas Elevate’s growth, planning, governance, capital acquisition and talent development support services.

“Voluntas Elevate provides world-class tools and expertise to help clients gain the momentum and skills to scale up. Working with Afinico we can help businesses go much, much further. We expect companies that leverage this partnership to see rapid growth and be positioned for strategic exits within five to ten years,” says Jason.

About Voluntas Elevate

Voluntas Elevate is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to elevating tech founders who have not found the necessary support within the traditional VC model. With a focus on growth and scaling, planning and governance, capital acquisition, and talent development and acquisition, Voluntas Elevate partners with founders globally to achieve sustainable growth and long-term value. The firm is part of the Voluntas Group, which combines philanthropy, technology, and strategic support to create positive impact across individuals and communities. For more information, visit www.voluntaselevate.com.

About Afinico

Afinico is a transformation analytics and advisory company, helping technology and business services leaders with bold ambitions, build future businesses with sustainable growth and enterprise value. Their transformation advisory team, who have significant experience leading business turnaround, transformation, innovation and M&A integration, combines deep business expertise with data analytics and behavioural science research, to help companies accelerate change, build culture and grow customers with positive cashflow. Visit www.afinico.com

