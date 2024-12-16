Woolworths New Zealand Supermarket Team Agree To 6.8% Wage Increase Over Two Years In New Collective Agreement

Thousands of Woolworths team members working in supermarkets will benefit from a new collective agreement ratified today which includes minimum wage increases of 6.8% over the next two years, and the introduction of a multi-skilled hourly rate to support varied and rewarding retail careers.

Under the new agreement, the team will receive a minimum pay rise of 3.3% in the first year, increasing the minimum hourly rate for supermarket team members up to $25.85, and 3.5% in the second year. The agreement also includes a new multi-skilled hourly rate where team members will be specially trained to work across three or more departments and rewarded with a rate of $26.35.

The 18,000 team members working in Woolworths supermarkets will also benefit from a special, one-off payment as part of the offer, with team members contracted to 32 hours or more per week getting $175 and those under 32 hours per week receiving $80 (excluding casuals). These one-off payments will be made in time for Christmas.

Woolworths New Zealand’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says it’s important to have this agreement finalised and ratified by FIRST Union members.

“At Woolworths, we want to be an employer of choice and make sure our team can have long and fulfilling careers with us. That’s why we’re investing in our team’s learning with a multiskilling programme that gives lifelong skills, more flexibility and critical foundations for a highly rewarding retail career.

“We’ve also improved our team benefits over the last couple of years with additional grocery discounts, industry-leading parental leave and wellbeing partnerships. This agreement is another critical part of ensuring we retain great people, and will have a truly positive impact on our team’s day to day life.

“We’re pleased to have landed this agreement in a place that fairly rewards our team for the work they do every day, and balances the current economic climate. We would like to thank FIRST Union for representing team members’ views throughout this process and look forward to a constructive working relationship over the coming months and years,” adds Spencer.

Woolworths’ supermarket team also have access to the following benefits:

5% off on all grocery items, 10% off fresh and own brand products and two 10% discount days per month, as well as special Everyday Rewards member offers

Parental leave that includes an industry-leading 12 weeks of paid leave for the primary caregiver, and secondary caregiver leave of four weeks

Coaching and support from Grace Papers, who provide services to team members going on and returning from parental leave

Sonder, a 24/7 employee mental health support service

The new Collective Agreement comes into effect immediately with backpay to 1 July 2024.

