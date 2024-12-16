Rangiora Boom Beckons Top Accounting Firm

Leading South Island chartered accountancy firm Ashton Wheelans has today opened a new office in Rangiora.

The firm has moved its operation from Kaiapoi to 190 High Street, Rangiora, to better service the accounting and business consultancy requirements of the growing Rangiora business community. It is the fourth South Island location for Ashton Wheelans, which also has offices in Christchurch, Greymouth and Wānaka.

[Left to right] The Rangiora Ashton Wheelans team: Partner Andrew Keys, Financial Accountant Christine Wilson-Greatbatch, Graduate Accountant Harry Trumper, Accountant Nele Pridmore and Client Finance Manager Carolyn Myall (Photo/Supplied)



Ashton Wheelans partner Andrew Keys – who is based in the new Rangiora office – says the strategic move enables local businesses to receive top-level business advisory and accounting services without travelling to Christchurch.

“Rangiora is a really exciting location for our new office – the town is growing at a phenomenal rate and business is thriving,” he says. “There is no longer the need for local business owners to travel into the Christchurch CBD for professional services. However, we still felt there was a gap in the market for a larger accounting firm to support Rangiora locals with premium, full-service advice and expertise. We’re looking forward to filling that gap in specialist accountancy services, but without the premium pricing.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ashton Wheelans had been running a successful office in Kaiapoi for more than 50 years, however the exceptional economic growth of Rangiora in recent years was a contributing factor to the relocation. A large team will be based in the new future-focused office – Keys, along with a range of accounting specialists from graduates through to senior advisors, an auditor and a client finance manager.

Keys says the company specialises in a broad scope of detailed accounting services and business growth expertise, including essential services such as accounting, tax and auditing, and advice on acquisitions, startups, mentoring, restructuring or insolvency, succession and strategic planning.

“We tailor solutions to the needs of every business, and do it in a way that is personal and adds value to our clients,” says Keys. “We are accountants first and foremost, but we strive to help all our clients reach their goals and achieve success, whatever that means to them. We’re looking forward to becoming a trusted part of the Rangiora business community.”

About Ashton Wheelans

Ashton Wheelans is one of the South Island’s leading chartered accountancy firms with a 60-year history of helping business owners and individuals achieve their goals and financial success. With offices in Rangiora, Christchurch, Greymouth and Wānaka, Ashton Wheelans provides innovative and forward-thinking financial advice to drive growth and success, from accounting, tax and auditing expertise to specialist advice on acquisitions, startups, mentoring, restructuring or insolvency, succession and strategic planning.

www.ashtonwheelans.co.nz

© Scoop Media

