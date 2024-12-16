Unlocking More Bookings: Creative Voucher Strategies For Boosting Guest Loyalty & Revenue

(Photo/Supplied)

Hotel gift vouchers are a formidable strategy to amplify revenue streams and grow guest loyalty.

Gift vouchers are versatile. Unlike any other monetary gift card, they can be tied into particular hotel services, enhancing revenue streams. When guests enjoy staying at your hotel, they want to come back and enjoy something they didn’t experience in the previous stay or invite their friends and family to enjoy your property. Gift vouchers fill this need perfectly, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement.

Hotel gift vouchers have numerous benefits:

Vouchers enhance guest satisfaction, leading to brand advocacy and repeat visits, ultimately increasing hotel revenue and fostering long-term customer loyalty.

Attracting new guests and boosting brand awareness. Typically, these are guests who have been gifted a voucher for your property by a friend or family member who enjoyed staying with you.

Additional revenue stream, with the money clipped in even before the service is rendered. This is just what a business cash flow needs!

Seasonal promotions – by aligning voucher promotions with seasonal events and celebrations, hotels can increase bookings, expand reach, enhance guest experiences, and drive substantial revenue growth.

(Photo/Supplied)

Crafting effective voucher campaigns is essential for maximising their impact and driving both short-term revenue and long-term loyalty. Here are some creative ideas and tips to set you on the path to success:

10 Game-Changing Hotels Voucher Strategies to Increase Hotel Bookings

1) Your audience in any marketing activity is half the job done. Always target your voucher campaigns to specific audience categories. For instance, a mother’s day promotion could be targeted at tweens or young adults who are looking for easy gifting options to pamper their mothers. Understanding the preferences and behaviours of your target audience will help create a voucher that is aligned to these attributes.

2) Make the offer appealing. Perceived value should exceed the cost, encouraging guests to make a purchase. For instance you can offer exclusive experiences unavailable through standard bookings, such as private dining or VIP amenities. Limited time offers create a sense of urgency, prompting immediate purchases.

(Photo/Supplied)

3) Content quality. It matters on your OTA listing and it definitely matters on your vouchers and linked promotion materials. Make your messages crisp, highlight your services and ensure images are high quality.

4) Ensure seamless mechanics of purchase and redemption. Nothing annoys guests more than a patchy experience. STAAH’s Gift voucher Engine removes the stress of purchase and redemption by seamlessly integrating with your website and booking systems. It also includes the ability to scan QR codes to redeem the voucher to make it hassle-free.

5) Build revenue smarts into how you sell vouchers such as setting up limits to avoid overselling. This ability along with dynamic pricing are built-in capabilities of the STAAH Gift Voucher Engine.

6) Build partnerships with other local businesses to broaden the appeal of your gift vouchers. It is appealing to partners who will also see a lift in their revenue.

(Photo/Supplied)

7) Encourage early bookings by offering vouchers with special discounts for those who book their stay well in advance. This can help in managing occupancy rates more effectively.

8) Last-minute deals. For rooms that are not booked, last-minute vouchers can attract spontaneous travellers or those looking for a quick getaway, helping to fill up rooms that would otherwise stay empty.

9) Promote, promote, promote! Once you’ve created the vouchers, ensure you engage all channels effectively to push up their sales. Aligning your target audience to channel strategy is integral to success.

10) Offer vouchers as referral benefits or as an incentive for returning guests to build loyalty.

To conclude

There are no doubts about the benefits gift vouchers bring to hotels. However, its success lies in the tools you engage to provide this service so it does not hinder hotel operations and take your staff away from focusing on delivering an exceptional guest experience.

