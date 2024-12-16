Foleys Celebrates 90 Years Of Excellence In Trade Services

Dunedin, New Zealand – [16 December 2024] – Foleys, one of New Zealand’s most respected multi-trade service providers, is proud to mark its 90th anniversary this year. From its humble beginnings as a family-owned plumbing business in Dunedin in 1934, Foleys has grown into a nationwide leader in plumbing, drainage, gasfitting, electrical, and HVAC mechanical services.

Founded by Albert Foley, the business has been built on a foundation of quality craftsmanship and community commitment. Over the decades, Foleys has transformed under successive generations, expanding its capabilities, workforce, and regional presence while maintaining its core values of Trust, Respect, Effort, and Expertise.

“Celebrating 90 years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of the values instilled by Albert Foley all those years ago,” says Craig Stewart, CEO of Foleys.

A Legacy of Growth and Innovation

In the 1960s, Albert’s son Brian Foley took the reins, ushering in a new era of growth. Under his leadership, the company expanded into commercial contracting, completing milestone projects such as Invercargill Hospital in 2002, Southland Hospital in 2005, and Milton Prison in 2009. Foleys also launched its electrical services division in the mid-2000s and added mechanical capabilities in 2009, providing customers with a seamless, multi-trade solution.

Between 2017 and 2021, Foleys embarked on an ambitious expansion strategy, acquiring six businesses to extend its reach across both the North and South Islands. Today, the company employs 260 staff across 13 branches, delivering essential services to urban centres and rural communities alike.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Foleys’ dedication to excellence continues to be evident in landmark projects such as the Dunedin Hospital redevelopment, which commenced in 2023. This project reflects Foleys’ ability to combine technical expertise with a deep commitment to community care.

Celebrating a Milestone

To mark this milestone, Foleys recently hosted a 90th-anniversary event in Dunedin, attended by long standing employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and community leaders. During the event, speakers reflected on the company’s journey, celebrated its achievements, and acknowledged the contributions of the people who have driven its success.

“Our story is one of perseverance, and strong relationships,” says Stewart. “From our beginnings as a small family business, we have grown into a trusted multi-trade service provider while staying connected to the communities we service.”

Looking Ahead

As Foleys celebrates this significant milestone, the company is also looking to the future. With a continued focus on sustainable growth, technological innovation, and fostering employee development, Foleys is poised to remain a trusted partner in trade services for decades to come.

© Scoop Media

