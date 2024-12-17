Classic Car Pre-Trip Checklist: Keep Your Ride Road-Ready

Upper Classics

Summer is here, and it’s the season to take your classic car on an unforgettable road trip. Whether it’s a short cruise along the coast or a multi-day adventure, a thorough car check before you hit the road is essential so you will have time for any vintage car repair work that might be needed. Classic cars have their own quirks, and ensuring they’re in top condition will keep your trip smooth and stress-free. Here’s a comprehensive pre-trip checklist to prepare your vintage beauty for the journey ahead.

1. Inspect the Warrant of Fitness (WOF) and Registration

First things first: make sure your car’s WOF is current and valid. This is not just a legal requirement - it’s peace of mind that your vehicle is safe to drive. Double-check your registration while you’re at it.

2. Fluids, Fluids, Fluids

Classic cars are often more temperamental than modern vehicles, so check and top up all essential fluids:

Engine Oil: Ensure it’s clean and at the correct level.

Ensure it’s clean and at the correct level. Coolant: Prevent overheating by topping up or replacing old coolant.

Prevent overheating by topping up or replacing old coolant. Brake Fluid: Proper braking performance is non-negotiable.

Proper braking performance is non-negotiable. Transmission and Power Steering Fluids: Don’t overlook these crucial components if your car has them.

3. Battery Health

Classic car batteries can drain faster, especially if your vehicle hasn’t been driven much lately. Check the voltage, clean the terminals, and ensure it’s securely mounted. Consider carrying a portable jump starter for added security.

4. Tyre Condition and Pressure

Your tyres are your contact with the road, so they deserve close attention:

Check for wear and tear, cracks, or bulges.

Ensure the tread depth is legal and safe.

Inflate tyres to the recommended pressure, including the spare.

5. Lights and Indicators

Test all headlights, taillights, brake lights, and indicators. Classic cars often have quirky electrical systems, so make sure everything’s functioning correctly. Pack spare bulbs just in case.

6. Brakes and Suspension

Listen for any unusual noises when braking or going over bumps. Inspect brake pads and discs for wear and ensure suspension components are in good shape. A quick brake test in your driveway can give you an idea of their responsiveness.

7. Belts and Hoses

Rubber components in classic cars can degrade over time. Check all belts and hoses for cracks, fraying, or leaks. Replace anything that looks suspect before it fails.

8. Emergency Kit

While not a check, having an emergency kit onboard is vital for a road trip. Include:

A jack, spare tyre, and wheel brace.

Jumper cables or a jump starter.

A basic toolkit with screwdrivers, spanners, and pliers.

Torch (flashlight) and extra batteries.

9. Fuel System

Ensure your fuel filter is clean, and consider adding a fuel stabilizer if your car hasn’t been used regularly. Fill the tank with high-quality fuel, as classic cars often benefit from premium petrol to prevent knocking.

Once you’ve ticked off the above items, take your car for a short drive. Pay attention to how it handles, any unusual sounds, and the overall performance. This can help you catch issues that aren’t obvious during a stationary inspection.

By following this checklist, you’ll not only ensure your classic car is road-trip-ready, but you’ll also have peace of mind that you’ve done everything to keep it running smoothly. So, pack your bags, roll down the windows, and let the open road beckon!

This classic car checklist was created by Terry Cartwright of Upper Classics Ltd, a classic car repair shop in Christchurch that specialises in restoring and repairing classic and vintage cars. If the checklist reveals you need any repairs, there’s still time to get them sorted before your trip.

