Immigration Changes A Step In The Right Direction

BusinessNZ welcomes changes to work visas as a step in the right direction, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich.

"Removing the requirement to pay the median wage will help relieve cost pressures and distortions that this rule created in the labour market, with international workers commanding a premium over their New Zealand counterparts in many occupations. This compounded inflation pressures in recent years.

"The changes are a positive start to what will need to be a continuing programme of refinement to immigration settings to ensure that businesses can get the skills they need to support economic recovery and growth. The vast majority of businesses use immigration responsibly and as a last resort to source skills that are not available in New Zealand. We foresee that demand for immigration will pick up again and businesses need to be able to rely on an immigration system that does not have unnecessary barriers and bureaucracy, and is timely and efficient.

"It is positive to see the Government signalling greater responsiveness to business needs, particularly in meeting seasonal peaks in demand. This will greatly support our export industries. There is a significant work programme necessary to get the immigration system fit for purpose and user-friendly, however these initial changes are a step in the right direction," Mrs Rich said.

