Consumer NZ’s Top Tips For Crushing The Boxing Day Sales This Year

With another “hyped-up" marketing event just around the corner, Consumer NZ shares its tips to arm Boxing Day bargain hunters with a winning shopping strategy this year.

“Businesses are fighting for your dollar, and you’re fighting for a deal. You might score by buying at half price – or you might take one on the nose if the deal isn’t genuine,” says Abby Damen, communications and campaigns adviser at Consumer.

“Shoppers need to keep their eye on the prize if they want a chance in the ring on Boxing Day.

"Savvy shoppers should have a game plan to avoid falling for the sales hype and buying a dud.”

Come up with a game plan

Damen says Boxing Day is another marketing opportunity for businesses to get consumers to part with their money. But with the financial outlook remaining grim, she urges consumers to stay on their toes this year.

“Our most recent sentiment survey found that nearly 50% of New Zealanders feel pessimistic about the economy in the next year.

“In this environment, many shoppers are looking for ways to manage their purchases, and more (27%) are relying on Buy Now, Pay Later services than they were in January of this year (24%).

"A big Boxing Day discount and you don’t have to pay upfront? It’s no wonder these payment plans are enticing. But we warn shoppers to think carefully before signing up to Buy Now, Pay Later services, because if you start missing payments, you’ll pay hefty default fees.”

To avoid making an impulse buy that you later regret, Damen says shoppers should do their research, discern their wants from their needs, set a budget – and actually stick to it.

“While the Consumer Guarantees Act has great protections, retailers aren’t required to provide refunds if you change your mind.”

Know the rules of the game

Damen says you shouldn’t believe the signs at the checkout that say, “no refunds” or “no exchanges on sale items”. These blanket disclaimers are likely to be misleading.

She also warns against getting fobbed off by retailers claiming you need the original packaging and receipt to return a faulty item.

“If you buy a heavily discounted product on Boxing Day only to find out it's got a fault, the retailer is required to put things right. You don’t need the original packaging, and an e-receipt or bank statement should be sufficient to show proof of purchase.”

Damen also urges shoppers to stay alert to online pressure tactics and not be tempted by extended warranties – you're already covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

“Don’t believe the ‘someone in Auckland just bought this’ or ‘only three left!’ claims.

“They’re often not true – they’re marketing strategies that play on our FOMO (fear of missing out) and can be very effective at encouraging impulse buys.

“These are game tactics you don’t want to fall for."

Play the long game

“While specials are always attractive and exciting, we suggest waiting for the thing you’ve been consistently coveting to go on special, rather than just grabbing whatever's on special now,” says Damen.

For example, if you’re in the market for a home security system that’s easy to install and use, then wait for the one that’s easy to install and use – not the one with the discount sticker.

Damen says Consumer’s product tests show that price isn’t always an indicator of quality.

“Just because something is discounted, doesn’t mean it’s a good deal.”

But Damen warns against playing the long game when it comes to gift cards.

"Check your wallet for any unused gift cards before heading to the sales.

“One in five gift card holders end up with expired cards, and Consumer estimates over $10 million is wasted on unredeemed gift cards every year. So, when it comes to gift cards, we recommend you ‘use it or lose it’ this Boxing Day.”

