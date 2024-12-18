Infratil, Summerset, Fisher & Paykel Win Ethical Business Awards

The winners of the 2024 Ethical and Sustainable Business Awards have been announced, with Infratil, Summerset, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare recognised for their ethical business and sustainable business practices.

The 2024 awards recognised eight businesses – three from New Zealand and five international – for their achievements in creating wealth and wellbeing. These businesses are leaders in demonstrating positive environmental and social impacts and good financial returns. Alongside the New Zealand winners, Infineon Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, ANDRITZ, Shimadzu, and Voltronic Power were internationally based winners acknowledged for their global contributions to responsible business.

“These awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate how making a positive difference can go hand-in-hand with achieving financial success,” says Dr Rodger Spiller, founder of investment advisory firm Money Matters and co-founder with Professor Chellie Spiller of Catalyst Leadership Development. “They highlight the power of leadership committed to ethical practices and sustainable impact.”

A Unique Rigorous Selection Process

Unlike many awards, the Ethical and Sustainable Business Awards are based on nominations from leading fund managers, without entry fees, related corporate sponsorships or other similar potential conflicts of interest. These fund managers evaluate businesses daily against stringent environmental, social, and financial criteria. Their independent insights, formed through extensive research backed up by their investments, ensure that winners represent examples of leading ethical and sustainable business practice.

The New Zealand winners exemplify this approach:

Infratil, a diversified infrastructure investment company, was praised for integrating sustainability across its operations and portfolio. Fund managers credited Louise Tong, Infratil’s Executive Director of Sustainability, for leading a transformative shift within the company. “This recognition reflects our belief that Infratil can be an example of how integrating sustainability can contribute to – not compromise - market-leading performance,” Tong says.

Summerset, a leading retirement village provider, was recognised for its ethical approach to environmental, customer, and employee engagement. Its consistent accolades, including the Reader's Digest 2024 Quality Service Award, highlight its commitment to high standards. CEO Scott Scoullar describes the award as “a proud moment that underscores our dedication to doing business the right way.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, a leader in healthcare technology, was celebrated for innovations that improve patient outcomes while prioritising environmental responsibility. A UK based fund manager highlighted that “The business not only improves healthcare outcomes but also sets industry standards for environmental responsibility. It has a clear focus on sustainability with excellent environmental disclosures, internal carbon pricing and net-zero”.

A Legacy of Ethical Leadership

These awards trace their origins to Dr Spiller’s groundbreaking PhD research completed in 1999, which explored how businesses could succeed financially while driving positive societal and environmental change. Inspired by initiatives like the USA’s Business Enterprise Trust, Dr Spiller launched New Zealand’s first ethical and sustainable business awards in 1999.

“Back then, the idea of ‘business ethics’ was often met with scepticism even within the business and investment communities,” says Dr Spiller. “Today, these awards reflect the growing recognition of ethical leadership as central to long-term success.”

The awards also aim to educate investors about the enduring value of ethical businesses. By focusing on companies with a proven commitment to sustainability and good governance, they encourage a shift away by investors from the reactive tendencies that tend to accompany a focus on short-term market movements.

A Lighthearted Addition

This year saw the introduction of a new category: the Ethical and Sustainable Business Humour Awards. Recognising the importance of levity in addressing serious challenges, this award honours two organisations that use humour and lightness to help business and society thrive. The award was created by Money Matters and Catalyst Leadership with Lisa Brickell, co-founder of 2be.

The 2024 New Zealand winner, Circability, was celebrated for its unique leadership development that empowers businesses to build more resilient, cohesive, effective teams and culture. Circability social circus programmes engage communities and businesses through joyful workshops and events.

The 2024 International winner was Make My Money Matter recognised for its brilliant use of humour in bringing light to a very serious matter – how to make money matter! Their videos are remarkable for combining humour with calls to action. For example, ‘Oblivian’ stars Olivia Coleman speaking on behalf of the fossil fuel industries offering “a huge thank you for all your support”.

“Humour is often overlooked in the world of business, but it’s a vital tool for creating more wellbeing and wealth and solving big environmental and social problems,” says Dr Spiller.

Looking Ahead

The awards provide valuable insights for investors, businesses, and students. Plans are underway to expand the information available on the winners, further promoting how they are providing ethical leadership needed to shape a sustainable future.

These awards not only celebrate exceptional businesses but also challenge others to aspire to the same standards. “The winners show us what’s possible when businesses commit to doing good while doing well,” says Dr Spiller. “They’re a testament to the enduring value of ethical leadership.”

ABOUT DR RODGER SPILLER AND THE AWARDS

Dr Rodger Spiller, founder of Money Matters and a pioneer in ethical investment, has been a driving force in promoting sustainable and socially responsible business practices for over 40 years. His groundbreaking PhD research, which continues to be internationally cited, demonstrated how businesses can achieve financial success while making a positive societal and environmental impact.

Inspired by the USA’s Business Enterprise Trust, Dr Spiller established New Zealand’s first Ethical and Sustainable Business Awards in 1999. The 2024 awards honour organisations that excel as ethical businesses demonstrating environmental, social, and financial responsibility, as nominated by leading fund managers.

The awards showcase businesses that lead by example, influencing investors, businesses, and students to embrace ethical and sustainable leadership. Now 25 years since the first awards, the 2024 awards are a testament to Dr Spiller’s vision of a world where businesses thrive by making a meaningful difference.

MORE ABOUT THE NEW ZEALAND WINNERS

Infratil, a diversified infrastructure investment company, was recognised for a robust focus on sustainability. Louise Tong, Executive Director, Sustainability at Infratil, received special mention by the fund managers as the person “who has led this step change at Infratil and through the majority of portfolio companies and the work seems to be due to widespread focus on ESG by Infratil and portfolio company management – not just by the Infratil sustainability team”.

Summerset, a leader in the retirement village sector, was described by fund managers as exemplifying “what we think of as an ethical business” – “Summerset’s conduct in respect of the environment, its customers and staff sets a standard for well-rounded ethical business practices, supported by external validation through regular awards for environmental initiatives and service quality”. Summerset’s awards include Winner of the Reader's Digest 2024 Quality Service Award in the Retirement Villages category. Summerset not only provides exceptional care but also champions inclusive and supportive workplace practices.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, a pioneer in healthcare technology and sustainable innovation, was highlighted by a UK based fund manager that states the company’s: “technology helps reduce the length of time spent in Intensive Care Units and lower rates of intubation. Its products also support patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Fisher & Paykel provides clear clinical evidence for its impact claims through rigorous trials”. The company was also acknowledged for environmental and social responsibility.

