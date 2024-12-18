BMW New Zealand Closes In On Another Destination Charging Milestone Ahead Of The Holiday Season

BMW Wallbox charger (Photo/Supplied)

BMW New Zealand has continued to develop the country’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by expanding its destination charging network, with the number of chargers nearing another milestone just as drivers prepare for holiday road trips.

The company has now dispatched 144 BMW Wallbox Generation 3 charging units at 65 locations across the North and South Islands, including hotels, motels, golf retailers, golf courses, restaurants and holiday parks.

The expansion of chargers provides greater convenience for EV owners, both for those who drive a BMW and those at the wheel of vehicles with compatible charging hardware.

BMW New Zealand Managing Director Adam Shaver said a strategic approach had been taken to the deployment of the chargers.

“Public charging infrastructure is a critical topic when planning drives and holidays across our beautiful country – particularly at this time of year – so we are delighted to see our network grow and provide an array of options for EV owners that cater to their different needs,” Mr Shaver said.

“Our plan has always been to provide a range of solutions for drivers and their families, whether they are playing a round of golf or staying in a holiday park.”

The growth of the public charging network aligns with BMW’s commitment to electromobility and offering New Zealanders the broadest choice of new electrified vehicles, both battery electric and plug-in hybrid, of any manufacturer represented in the country.

BMW has expanded its burgeoning electrified portfolio this year with launches of the i5 M60 xDrive Touring (BEV), X1 xDrive25e (PHEV), iX1 eDrive20 (BEV) and BMW M5 Sedan (PHEV).

Next year it will introduce three more plug-in hybrids – the X3 xDrive30e, 550e xDrive and M5 Touring.

In addition to its public charging expansion and growing product range, BMW New Zealand offers a complimentary Generation 3 BMW Wallbox – the same type that features at Destination Charging locations – with the purchase of every new fully electric BMW model.

