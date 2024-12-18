Boomi Acquires Rivery To Boost Data Management Capabilities

December 18, 2024 — Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Rivery, a modern data integration provider that offers cutting-edge Change Data Capture (CDC) for real-time, efficient data movement. Rivery’s skilled data management team will join Boomi, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver world-class solutions to customers and accelerate its trajectory as a leader in the integration and automation space. The acquisition, expected to close by the end of 2024 pending customary closing conditions, reinforces Boomi’s commitment to delivering a seamless, unified platform for intelligent integration and automation, API management, and data management. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone for Boomi as we expand our platform to address the evolving data management needs of businesses in the age of data-driven decision-making and AI,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi. “Rivery’s differentiated low-code Extract, Load, and Transform (ELT) capabilities and CDC technology align perfectly with our strategy to deliver seamless, powerful tools that transform data into a strategic asset. By integrating Rivery’s solutions and welcoming its exceptional team, we are doubling down on our mission to help organisations thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”

Accelerating Boomi’s Vision to Simplify Data Management

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rapidly increasing data volumes, more data sources, and the complexity of integrating disparate systems are just a few of the challenges organisations face today. Many struggle with data silos, lack of data quality, and insufficient governance. To harness the full potential of trusted AI, and ensure the data accuracy, accessibility, and security needed for data-driven decision-making, companies must implement robust data orchestration and management strategies.

"Low latency requirements are emerging across modern enterprises, and CDC technology is increasingly used to ensure real-time updates and timely data-driven insights, recommendations and actions,” said Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "Rivery’s technologies will not only facilitate seamless integration of data across silos, but also empower businesses to make informed decisions and deploy trusted AI solutions that can adapt to evolving market demands."

Rivery’s modern data integration platform, paired with its market-leading CDC technology, complements Boomi’s existing capabilities by enabling organisations to build intuitive, end-to-end data pipelines faster and more efficiently. This combination allows customers to quickly deploy data pipelines using ELT capabilities.

“This is a transformative moment for Rivery’s employees, customers, and partners,” said Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO of Rivery. “Our end-to-end platform has established a strong brand in the data management landscape, serving over 450 customers globally and addressing their evolving needs. The unified platform offered by Boomi merges critical elements essential for every company today: API management, integration and automation, and data management—all supported by strong AI foundations.”

New Capabilities Strengthen Customers’ Ability to Consolidate on Fewer Vendors

With the addition of Rivery, Boomi blurs the lines between integration platform as a service (iPaaS), API management, and data integration, providing:

Market-leading integration and automation, powered by Boomi AI Agents

Cloud-scale API management with a unique, federated approach to discover, manage, and govern APIs across gateways

Enhanced data management with seamless synchronisation and modern data movement through AI-ready data pipelines

About Boomi

Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organisations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence.

About Rivery

Rivery helps organizations gain complete control and freedom of their data so they can unlock their full business potential. By making complex data integration simple, Rivery’s complete SaaS platform enables organizations to build end-to-end ELT pipelines with fewer resources at scale and speed.

© Scoop Media

