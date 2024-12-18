New Manapōuri Transformer Commissioned, Capacity Close To Full

Transformer (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand’s electricity supply has received an early Christmas present following the commissioning of a new transformer at Meridian’s Manapōuri Power Station.

New Zealand’s largest hydro power station has been operating at reduced capacity for around two years, following the discovery of faults in two of its seven transformers.

Since a replacement transformer arrived on site in October, work has been underway to get it connected and commissioned ahead of Christmas.

Meridian General Manager Generation Tania Palmer says the milestone has not come easy but is important for New Zealand’s electricity system.

“It’s been a long road of investigating faults, testing solutions and ultimately procuring, transporting and installing this new unit, but we’re now able to generate 128 more megawatts from Manapōuri than we were able to at this time last year.”

The new transformer has increased generation capacity at Manapōuri from a restricted limit of 640 megawatts (MW) to around 768 MW – close to the maximum 800 MW allowed under its consent conditions.

The 104-tonne transformer arrived at Manapōuri in October after a trans-Tasman journey, and subsequent delivery to site by truck and barge – the first time a piece of generation equipment this size had been barged across Lake Manapōuri.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The second replacement transformer is due to arrive in late 2025.

Video showing the transformer’s journey: https://youtu.be/U84AWXXeKqw

Video about the transformer project: https://youtu.be/PRNioP9QCv8

© Scoop Media

