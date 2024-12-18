Otago Powerball Player Wins $5 Million

One lucky Powerball player from Otago will be starting the weekend early after winning $5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twenty-first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after a New Plymouth man scored himself $23.3 million with Powerball.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1.5 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.7 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Hibiscus Coast 17 23 October $30.2 million Albany Central Superette Auckland 18 9 November $5.25 million Pōkeno Superette Pōkeno 19 9 November $5.25 million Park Mini Mart Tauranga 20 14 December $23.3 million Woolworths Spotswood New Plymouth 21 18 December $5 million MyLotto Otago

