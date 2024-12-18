Otago Powerball Player Wins $5 Million
One lucky Powerball player from Otago will be starting the weekend early after winning $5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.
The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the twenty-first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after a New Plymouth man scored himself $23.3 million with Powerball.
Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1.5 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.
There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.
At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.
Powerball wins in 2024:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|1
|27 January
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|2
|10 February
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hawke’s Bay
|3
|2 March
|$12.3 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|4
|13 April
|$30.16 million
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|5
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|6
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|7
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|8
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|9
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|10
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|11
|8 June
|$7.18 million
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|12
|12 June
|$4.5 million
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|13
|19 June
|$5.5 million
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|Waitara
|14
|10 August
|$44.67 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|15
|7 September
|$17.7 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 September
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hibiscus Coast
|17
|23 October
|$30.2 million
|Albany Central Superette
|Auckland
|18
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Pōkeno Superette
|Pōkeno
|19
|9 November
|$5.25 million
|Park Mini Mart
|Tauranga
|20
|14 December
|$23.3 million
|Woolworths Spotswood
|New Plymouth
|21
|18 December
|$5 million
|MyLotto
|Otago