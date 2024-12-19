Northland Trucking Operators Welcome Mangamuka Gorge Reopening

Northland trucking operators are welcoming the official completion today of major roadworks on State Highway 1 (SH1) through the Mangamuka Gorge and the road’s reopening to traffic next week.

Closed since August 2022 due to slips caused by severe weather, this 13-kilometre stretch of state highway situated within the Maungataniwha Range has undergone extensive repairs.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) Chair Ian Newey, whose logging truck business operates in Northland, says “The improved infrastructure on SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge is expected to provide a significant boost to productivity for companies operating in Northland region.

“The enhanced travel routes will facilitate more efficient safer movement, potentially allowing for increased trips and smoother operations,” says Newey.

NRC member Ross Kitchen from Brian Kitchen Contracting, based on the northern side of the Mangamuka Gorge, says, “The opening will result in reduced costs related to road user charges (RUC), fuel and time, while simultaneously opening up new sales and business opportunities.”

Newey said NRC members also welcome the announcement that after the Mangamuka Gorge re-opening the NZ Transport Agency’s focus will shift to upgrading and maintaining SH10 that runs up Northland’s eastern flank between Pakaraka and Awanui and through Kerikeri and Mangonui.

“This commitment to road improvements is expected to address the current issues and enhance the overall driving experience, contributing to better business efficiency in the region.”

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is New Zealand’s progressive nationwide organisation representing supply chain companies. It represents 1500 members, who collectively operate 16,000 trucks throughout New Zealand. NRC supports its members with legal, financial, employment relations, health & safety, workplace relations, business and environmental advice. It advocates on behalf of members and works with Central and Local Government on road transport infrastructure and regulations.

