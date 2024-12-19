One NZ Satellite TXT Begins Rolling Out To Customers On Eligible Phones And Plans At No Extra Cost

One NZ will begin contacting eligible customers today, with the initial service set to expand as more devices are added soon

TXT messages will take longer to be sent and received, with the initial service improving as more satellites are launched

One NZ Satellite TXT provides an additional layer of protection for New Zealand’s traditional communication networks, and is not a replacement for existing emergency tools

Today the One NZ Satellite TXT initial service begins rolling out to customers on eligible phones and plans at no extra cost, helping One NZ to deliver mobile coverage like never before where you have clear line of sight to the sky.

Joe Goddard, Experience & Commercial Director at One NZ, says: “We have lift-off! I’m incredibly proud that One NZ is the first telecommunications company globally to launch a nationwide Starlink Direct to Mobile service, and One NZ customers are among the first in the world to begin using this groundbreaking technology.

“We've worked with Starlink to provide coverage across Aotearoa, including to the around 40% of NZ’s landmass that is not covered by traditional mobile networks – plus approximately 20 kilometres out to sea.

“Right from the start we’ve said we would keep customers updated with our progress to launch in 2024 and as the technology develops. Today is a significant milestone in that journey.”

The first four eligible phones and plans confirmed

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Eligible customers with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and OPPO Find X8 Pro will be contacted directly to let them know they can start using One NZ Satellite from today – with the list of eligible phones set to expand throughout 2025. Current consumer Pay Monthly plans will include One NZ Satellite TXT for no extra charge, including Companion Group Plans, and current Endless Business mobile plans.

“We continue to test the capabilities of One NZ Satellite TXT, and this is an initial service that will get better. For example, text messages will take longer to send but will get quicker over time. We’re beginning with small number of phones as part of the staggered rollout of the technology. And critically, from today customers can send and receive text messages only, but in the future, we expect voice calling and data to also be available.”

One NZ testing indicates in many cases during the initial rollout period, text messages will be sent and received within 3 minutes. However, at times it may take 10 minutes or longer to send and receive a text message via satellite, especially during the first few months. As the service matures and more satellites are launched, we expect text messages to take a minute on average to be delivered via space.

“This is a generational change in mobile technology, just like 4G or 5G. Not only will you be able to message family and friends from parts of our beautiful country that you never thought possible, but soon this will open up new opportunities in IoT (Internet of Things) for sectors like agriculture, tourism, logistics and many more that power our economy here in NZ.

“Furthermore, One NZ Satellite TXT has the potential to provide another layer of resilience in public emergencies when traditional mobile and fixed networks are affected, like what happened during Cyclone Gabrielle,” adds Goddard. “This is still emerging technology, but T-Mobile US tested some of its capabilities during Hurricane Milton in October, which is the only other time this technology has been opened up to customers so far.”

Peak Connection

To showcase the potential of this technology, Sir Edmund Hillary’s grandson, George Hillary has conducted another significant test of the One NZ Satellite TXT service, giving it his seal of approval.

With a clear line of sight to the sky, he sent a message to his brother Alex Hillary, General Manager of the Himalayan Trust, from the top of Mount Head, one of the most remote peaks in the Forbes Mountains in Otago.

George Hillary says: “The potential of this technology is mind-blowing. I’m used to being pretty limited from a communications perspective when hiking or on an adventure. I always take an emergency beacon in case things go wrong, but now also having the ability to send and receive text messages is huge. I can contact a friend for help or give climbing updates to my family while away.

“And if you’re wondering what the text said – I went with the line ‘Knocked another milestone off! Made it up safe.’”

Joe Goddard explains: “Talk about peak coverage! With Earth’s horizon in reaching distance, Sir Edmund Hillary’s mountaineering grandson George Hillary is proving the sky is not the limit on One NZ’s satellite to mobile service. He put our initial satellite service through another test, at an altitude of 8,480ft – a text, quite literally, sent from the middle of nowhere.

“It’s important to note that the One NZ Satellite TXT service is not a replacement for existing emergency tools, and instead adds another communication option.”

As part of the launch, One NZ is donating to the Himalayan Trust, founded by Sir Edmund and Louise Hillary to inspire New Zealanders to support those living in another remote part of the world, the Everest region of Nepal.

Helping to better connect New Zealanders in partnership with Starlink

The One NZ Satellite TXT service is being delivered in partnership with Starlink Direct to Mobile, which is engineered by SpaceX. SpaceX is leveraging its experience in manufacturing and launching the world’s most advanced rockets and spacecraft to deploy Starlink satellites with the Direct to Cell capability at scale.

This is trailblazing technology that covers dead zones, and One NZ is one of a handful of telecommunications companies globally who has signed up to offer this service to customers, at no cost to the taxpayer.

Joe Goddard outlines: “For New Zealanders who like getting out into our great outdoors – or for people who need to travel along state highways and beyond for work – the reality is that many parts of the country lack traditional mobile coverage.

“The list of eligible phones will start with four handsets at launch and expand soon as we continue our extensive testing. Our teams continue to test the service on additional phones, and we expect hundreds of thousands of customers to be able to use One NZ Satellite TXT by the end of 2025.”

For more information about One NZ Satellite TXT, please visit: one.nz/spacex

© Scoop Media

