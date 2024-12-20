Cherries, Cheers, And Cargo: Air New Zealand's Festive Freight Takes Flight

Air New Zealand Cargo is once again helping Kiwi exporters deliver the best of New Zealand produce to the world this holiday season. The airline is set to move a huge 5 million kilograms of cargo through December and January, with a large proportion of that set to end up on Christmas dinner tables around the globe.

Air New Zealand General Manager of Cargo Anne Dunne, says we have an exceptional fresh produce market in Aotearoa and it’s a privilege to connect their high-quality products with global markets, especially at this time of year.

“We love playing a part in helping deliver some of New Zealand’s finest exports to the world, including New Zealand’s much-loved premium lamb and cherries. We like to think of ourselves as Santa’s little helpers, with a cargo hold full of seasonal goodies!”

“Exports play such an important role in New Zealand’s economy, driving growth and supporting local communities which is why we work hard to partner with those exporters who have sought-after commodities in international markets.”

Cherries are especially popular in Asia during the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year, a time when they’re considered a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and family unity.

“With 80% of New Zealand’s cherry crop exported during this period, we want to make sure no cherry is left behind.”

The airline will support exporters from across Aotearoa to move up to 1 million kilograms of cherries to key export markets like Taipei, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, as well as smaller shipments to North America. Through partnerships with other airlines, New Zealand’s sought-after cherries also make their way to Vietnam.

As well as cherries, Air New Zealand Cargo works with farmers to help deliver New Zealand’s renowned grass-fed meat to key export markets just in time for Christmas.

“Much of the exports have already made their way to markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Zurich. In November alone, we’ve transported around 120,000kgs of lamb and beef, ensuring it can make its way to Christmas dinner plates in December.”

Seafood is also a hot commodity this Christmas with 1.3 billion kilograms of seafood annually heading across the Tasman to Australia. Salmon, tuna, and shellfish are some of the catch-of-the-day delicacies winging their way across the ditch.

Dunne adds: “Whether it’s lamb for a roast, cherries for a celebration, or seafood for a summer feast, it’s a privilege to partner with Kiwi exporters to deliver on our purpose of connecting Kiwi and the products they produce to the world.”

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s story started in 1940, first taking to the skies between Auckland and Sydney on a flying boat - a Short S30. Known for its warm Kiwi hospitality, today, the airline has operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s, offering customers comfort in the latest most efficient jets and turboprops. It’s a modern fuel-efficient fleet with an average age of 8.7 years. Air New Zealand’s global network of passenger and cargo services centres around New Zealand. In 2023, the airline flew more than 16 million passengers. Air New Zealand was named 2024 World's Safest Airline by the Australian rating service AirlineRatings.com, highlighting the airline’s laser-focus on safety and won Best Corporate Reputation in New Zealand in 2023 – the 9th year in a row.

Air New Zealand has a well-connected domestic business, connecting customers and cargo to 20 different regions around New Zealand. Internationally, the airline has direct flights to major cities across Australia, Asia, the Pacific Islands and the US, and through its strong relationships with alliance partners, offers customers more choice and convenience to connect further afield to hundreds of destinations. Air New Zealand has a particular focus on sustainability and its Sustainability Frameworkhelps guide the airline’s efforts in tackling some of New Zealand's and the world's most complex challenges. Airpoints, Air New Zealand’s loyalty programme, is seen as the most valuable loyalty programme in New Zealand with more than 4 million members. It allows members to earn AirpointsDollars™ and Status Points for VIP benefits in the air and on the ground. Air New Zealand aircraft are proudly identified by its distinct tail livery of the Mangōpare, the Māori symbol of the hammerhead shark which represents strength, tenacity, and resilience.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

