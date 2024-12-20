H2Ocean: Fabrum And King Watercraft Collaborate On High Performance Hydrogen-powered RIB Boat

Joint press release: Fabrum and King Watercraft

Christopher Boyle, Executive Chair, Fabrum (left) with Will King, Founder, King Watercraft (right) and H2Ocean / Supplied

Christchurch, NEW ZEALAND, 20 December, 2024 – Fabrum, a New Zealand company leading the world in zero-emission transition technologies, has collaborated on the design and build of a zero-emission hydrogen-powered boat H2Ocean with King Watercraft, a developer of sophisticated New Zealand made rigid inflatable boats.

The H2Ocean hydrogen-powered rigid inflatable boat (RIB), a zero-emissions solution suitable for tourism, commercial and leisure activities, will begin sea trials in January 2025. The boat can be adapted to suit the environment and operations of the end user – and be equipped to carry up to 12 people, making it ideal for tourism and ferrying activities, or fewer people and specialist equipment, making it ideal for coastguard, servicing and event-based activities. The boat carries 18kg of 350 bar hydrogen gas, supplied to a fuel cell, which in turn maintains charging to a battery bank that is used to power the two electric stern legs.

Christopher Boyle, Fabrum’s Executive Chair, said: “It’s exciting to be enabling another world-leading zero-emissions hydrogen project with our high-performance hydrogen-powered RIB boat. In collaboration with King Watercraft, we are bringing our expertise in hydrogen propulsion systems to this project, which showcases how hydrogen can support a new future pathway for the marine industry to decarbonise. This initiative has added significance as our companies are based in Christchurch, fast becoming known as the Hydrogen City of New Zealand.”

“Hydrogen's adaptability to different sectors and capability to meet the diverse energy needs of industries with varying power and operational requirements underscores the potential for hydrogen to be a cornerstone of the future energy landscape to support global decarbonisation efforts, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and enable energy security and sustainability. The Fabrum team is committed to leading the way with world-leading zero-emission hydrogen projects.”

Will King, Founder and Managing Director of King Watercraft, said: “For over 10 years, we have focused on producing bespoke RIBS designed specifically for the needs of our customers in New Zealand and beyond. What makes us unique is our ability to push design boundaries to stand out from the crowd, always striving to be one step ahead. With a focus on being at the forefront of sustainable propulsion, the shared values of King Watercraft and Fabrum brought this idea to life and together, this project offers a lighter footprint for the marine industry here and around the world.”

King Watercraft team with H2Ocean. Left to right: Will King (Founder), Tom Donachie (Fabricator), Aidan Stewart (Tube Fabricator), and Darren Fielding (Fabricator) / Supplied

About Fabrum

For 20 years, Fabrum’s patented cryogenic technology has enabled the global movement towards clean energy transition. Fabrum delivers solutions to support a zero-emission future for mobility in aviation, marine, heavy transport, and heavy industry. The Fabrum patented cryocooler technology has been applied in electrolysers, hydrogen liquification plants, boil-off gas management systems, and hydrogen refuelling stations. Fabrum’s composite technology has also been adopted into heavy industry mobility, on-board aviation fuel tanks, and superconductivity. Fabrum, headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand, has built an impressive list of global IP and solution success, applying its sustainable solutions to enable humanity to tread lightly. For more information, see www.fabrum.nz

About King Watercraft

King Watercraft has evolved and grown over ten years designing and manufacturing reputable luxury yacht tenders and Rigid Inflatable Boats for customers in New Zealand and abroad. Led by founder Will King, with a passion for marine design and manufacture, the company has gained invaluable experience and learnings about how to do better for the climate and become part of a better future for the marine industry. With a focus on developing bespoke and innovative watercraft and investing in design advancements using the latest technology, the company is now contributing to the decarbonisation of the marine industry through its latest innovation-an industry-first, hydrogen-powered boat.

https://www.kingwatercraft.com

