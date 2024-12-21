$1.5 Million Win For Lucky Auckland Strike Player

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Strike player from Auckland after winning $1.5 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning ticket Strike Four ticket was sold at Ora St Lukes in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

A Lotto player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World Pukekohe in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

© Scoop Media

