Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

13 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Saturday, 21 December 2024, 9:24 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $22,652 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,441. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Shopping Fresh Northland 
MyLotto (x5) (+PB x1) Auckland 
MyLotto (x2) Bay of Plenty 
Four Square Oakura Taranaki 
MyLotto Palmerston North 
MyLotto Christchurch 
Pak N Save Moorhouse Christchurch 
MyLotto Otago 

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 