13 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Thirteen lucky Lotto players will be jumping for joy after each winning $22,652 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $42,441. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Shopping Fresh Northland MyLotto (x5) (+PB x1) Auckland MyLotto (x2) Bay of Plenty Four Square Oakura Taranaki MyLotto Palmerston North MyLotto Christchurch Pak N Save Moorhouse Christchurch MyLotto Otago

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on, and this year is our biggest Christmas ever, with $6 million in extra prizes to be won.

There’s one prize of $1 million and 100 prizes of $50,000 up for grabs and all Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw with a chance to win.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

