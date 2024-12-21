Auckland Transport's "Bus To The Mall" Campaign: A Misuse Of Public Funds And A Blow To Local Businesses

The Dominion Road Business Association is expressing its profound disappointment and outrage at Auckland Transport's (AT) misguided "Bus to the Mall" campaign. This ill-conceived initiative has not only squandered close to a quarter of a million dollars of public funds but also actively undermined the vitality of Auckland's local retail districts.

AT's decision to promote privately owned malls at the expense of small businesses is a slap in the face to the hardworking entrepreneurs who form the backbone of our communities. While we welcome initiatives to encourage public transport use, it is unacceptable for AT to use taxpayer money to drive customers away from local shops and into the arms of large corporations.

The campaign's continuation, despite AT's earlier promises to halt the offensive advertisements, adds insult to injury. The fact that these ads have persisted on radio stations almost right up to Christmas demonstrates a blatant disregard for the challenges faced by local retailers during this crucial trading period.

We are particularly concerned about the impact of this campaign on Dominion Road, where AT has not only actively promoted malls but also cancelled local bus routes, further hindering access to our vibrant businesses.

Key Concerns:

Wasteful Spending: The expenditure of $223,168 on this campaign is a gross misuse of public funds, especially at a time when many Aucklanders are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Unfair Competition: Promoting private malls over local businesses creates an uneven playing field and threatens the livelihoods of small business owners.

Broken Promises: AT's failure to fully withdraw the advertisements as promised demonstrates a lack of accountability and transparency.

Negative Impact on Local Economies: This campaign diverts customers away from local shops, reducing their revenue and potentially leading to job losses.

The Dominion Road Business Association demands that Auckland Transport:

Issue a public apology for the harm caused by this campaign.

Commit to supporting local businesses through future initiatives.

Conduct a thorough review of its advertising policies to ensure they prioritize the interests of the wider Auckland community.

We urge Aucklanders to support their local businesses this Christmas and beyond. By shopping local, we can help ensure the continued vibrancy and diversity of our communities.

