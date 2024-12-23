Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Business Employment Data: September 2024 Quarter – Data Revision

Monday, 23 December 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

We have updated ‘filled jobs (workplace location based)’ data at the territorial authority and regional levels for the quarters ending March 2021 to September 2024.

Some jobs were incorrectly allocated to locations, which made it appear as though jobs in certain territorial authorities and regions had been ‘lost’, when this was not the case.

National level data for ‘filled jobs’ by workplace location is not affected by this issue as the information is fully sourced from data in the tax system. We are confident that it is robust and of high quality.

For a sub-national breakdown of job numbers and changes, we recommend using the data for ‘filled jobs’ (produced by employee location at the territorial authority and regional level) as this is fully sourced from tax system data and is of higher quality. This differs from the ‘filled jobs (workplace location based)’ data, where the issue was found and corrected.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download the updated CSV files:

  • Business employment data: September 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/business-employment-data-september-2024-quarter
© Scoop Media

